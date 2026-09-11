Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max India Chips Confirmed

For the smartphone enthusiasts in India, Xiaomi is coming back with a new phone, sorry two new phones. I am talking about the Redmi Note 17 Pro and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. These two devices will sit as the more powerful counterpart of the Redmi Note 17 5G, which has already launched in India. The Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max will continue what Note 17 5G did, which is focus on the battery. There will be chipsets from the same family of chips, just a slight variation to keep a difference between the two. Qualcomm will be providing the chips. Xiaomi has actually confirmed which chips these will be, along with the launch date, and more. Please read below to find out.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro, Note 17 Pro Max India Chipsets

Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max will launch in India with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC and Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC. Both chips are made for mid-rangers. One highlight of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will be that it will feature photochromic, colour changing material on the back. It will only be available in the Secret Sunshine colour option.

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The Redmi Note 17 Pro devices will come with IP69K rating. They are launching in India on September 15, 2026. It will feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The battery featured in these phones will feature a capacity of up to 10000mAh. There will be a dual-rear camera system in the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max and the primary sensor will be a 50MP shooter.