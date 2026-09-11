Vivo Buds Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo Buds in India. These are truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the company which are now available in India for users to buy. The Vivo Buds are affordable, and have a pretty standard design. They have launched in two colours, and have an oval charging case. The earbuds are also in a standard design, which appear premium in the images. The two colours are – Basalt Black and Nilgiri Green. Each of the earbuds weigh just 3.8 grams and come with IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Let us take a look at the price first and then jump to the specifications.

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Vivo Buds Price in India

Vivo Buds have launched in India for just Rs 1,999. They will be available through the Vivo India e-store, and e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, and the leading retail outlets. Let us now take a look at the specifications.

Vivo Buds Specifications in India

Vivo Buds have launched in India with 10mm dynamic drivers. There is support for DeepX 4.0 for sound effects. These sound effects including Clear High Pitch and Audiobook Listening modes. There is a 10-band equaliser which lets users adjust the sound. There are four modes for the sound eperience as well – Live Concert, Concert Hall, Studio, and Theatre. These modes will only work on Vivo and iQOO phones.

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The earbuds come with two microphones on each stem, so in total four mics. There is support for dual-mic AI call noise cancellation to improve the calling experience for the users. The Vivo Buds come with support for Bluetooth 6.1 and multipoint support for two devices. They can deliver 42ms gaming latency with compatible Vivo and iQOO phones.