iQOO Z11 India Launch Teased

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has teased the launch of a new phone in India. The iQOO Z11 will be the next phone from the company for India, as reports surface that the iQOO 16 may be cancelled. The teaser for this new phone was released by Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India. Marya has teased the number 11 on his X profile. It is worth noting that the iQOO Z11 has already been released for the global markets. However, it will come to the Indian market with different specifications.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



iQOO Z11 Expected Specifications

iQOO Z11 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 SoC in India, as tipped by Paras Guglani. The device is expected to have up to 12GB of RAM and run on Android 16 out of the box. Many expect that the iQOO Z11 will be the rebranded version of the Vivo S60e Vitality Edition. This phone also uses the same processor mentioned above. Note that all of this is speculative. None of it has been confirmed by the brand directly.

iQOO Z11 Specifications for the Global Market

The iQOO Z11 which has made its way to the global market features a 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP front camera, a 9020mAh battery, IP68/Ip69 rating, and support for 90W fast-charging. The Chinese version is, in fact, even better. In China, the Z11 features Dimensity 8500 SoC and supports up to 165Hz refresh rate. The device has the same battery size and fast charging support there.