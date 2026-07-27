Tata Play to Drop this Channel Tomorrow from its Offerings

Tata Play, a leading Direct-to-Home (DTH) player in the country, is going to drop a Shemaroo channel from its offerings. The offering we are talking about is Shemaroo Umang. The change will come into effect from July 28, 2026. The development has been confirmed by Shemaroo Umang itself. The channel screen showed, “This channel will be dropped from Tata Play Platforms w.e.f. 28th July 2026.”

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On Tata Play, this channel is available at LCN (local channel number) 184. However, no other Shemaroo channel is showing this notice on the platform. We don’t know the reason for why this channel will be removed from the platform, Tata Play did not give a reason. At present, Tata Shemaroo is listed as a free-to-air (FTA) channel in Tata Play’s FTA complimentary pack at LCN 184.

Shemaroo Entertainment’s wider channel portfolio is still available on the Tata Play platform. The Shemaroo Umang offers fiction and entertaining content to the users. Tata Play will remove this channel tomorrow, which is, July 28, 2026. If you have been consuming the content from this platform, find another way to view it from tomorrow in case you are a Tata Play customer. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with all the developments around the tech and DTH industry globally.