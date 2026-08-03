Vodafone Idea Cheapest Prepaid Plan with Amazon Prime

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has one of the best prepaid plans with Amazon Prime bundled. This plan costs Rs 696. There are several Amazon Prime bundled plans, but the cheapest plan here is the Rs 696. The plan comes with Amazon Prime Lite for the users. There is unlimited 5G data as well for the users in this plan. You also get unlimited data with the plan at night. Note that the unlimited 5G data is also not truly unlimited data. Let us quickly go over the plan and its benefits in detail here.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 696 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 696 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. The plan comes with a service validity of 56 days. The OTT (over-the-top) benefit is called Amazon Prime Lite. The plan gets truly unlimited data between 12 AM to 12 PM every day. There is also Weekend Data Rollover, and up to 2GB of back up data every month.

There are other plans as well. But, these plans are not as cheap. There is a Rs 996 plan which comes with 84 days of service validity. Then the other two plans bundled in this list are of Rs 3799 and Rs 4999. The Rs 4999 is the most expensive prepaid plan by any private telecom operator in India. All of these plans bundle Amazon Prime Lite for the users. Techically, you can get a cheaper prepaid plan, and just outright buy the Amazon Prime subscription from Amazon. This saves a lot of money for the users, in hindsight. There are other kinds of OTT bundled prepaid plans for the users as well.