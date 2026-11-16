Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait
Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G is gearing up for its India launch soon, with 3 major upgrades expected to the display, processor, RAM, storage, and battery. Flipkart has teased the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G, and some rumours suggest it will launch on November 26, 2026.
Motorola appears in the top headlines with leaks about the launch of its new flagship Edge 70 series smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G. This will be the sixth addition to the Edge 70 series lineup, joining models like the Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Pro+, and the top-end Edge 70 Max. As Motorola gears up for its launch, we have new insider details about the specifications and features. The India launch is speculated for November 26, 2026, while Flipkart has already listed the phone, hinting the launch could be scheduled this month.
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Key Highlights
Motorola is reportedly preparing the new Edge 70 Neo 5G phone.
The new Motorola Edge 70 Neo will offer three major upgrades this year.
The three major upgrades for the Edge 70 Neo include improvements to the display, processor, RAM, storage, and a bigger battery.
Motorola Edge 70 Neo: 3 Reasons This Phone Is Worth Waiting For
Motorola Edge 70 Neo is set to launch soon as the sixth addition to the Edge 70 series smartphone lineup. The new Moto Edge 70 Neo will focus on the mid-range market, with reports claiming it will be priced between Rs 30000 and Rs 35000 in India.
This puts it in direct competition with smartphone makers like Redmi, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung. Here are three major reasons to wait.
1. Flagship Curved OLED Display
Motorola is set to bring the Curved display to the front. We will see the Motorola Edge 70 Neo with a bigger 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display featuring 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will come with a peak brightness of 5200 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
The Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G will get a power-packed processor, with Motorola opting for the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.
Although launched in 2024, it still delivers solid benchmark performance. AnTuTu 11 shows a total score of 1,041,899 points, a strong score for the segment. Geekbench 6 reports 1161 points for single-core and 3390 points for multi-core performance. The Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 is built on TSMC’s 4nm process.
With the 2024-launched processor, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G will reduce pricing significantly without compromising performance.
With the power-packed chipset, it will also offer 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and faster 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
The Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G will also pack a bigger battery. Leaks suggest it will have a 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for faster 45W wired charging.
This makes it a solid phone that can last longer. With a 4nm-based Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, it should improve battery life even further.
Beyond the three major upgrades expected with the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G phone, leaks suggest it will have a 50MP main rear sensor with OIS and a 2MP macro sensor, while the front will feature a 32MP selfie shooter. The design will be similar to the rest of the Motorola Edge 70 series lineup.
Image Credits: Debayan Roy (GadgetsData)
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FAQs
When will the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G launch in India?
The Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G is expected to launch in India on November 26, 2026. Motorola has not officially confirmed the date.
What is the expected price of the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G in India?
Leaks suggest the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G smartphone could be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000 in India.
Which processor will power the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G?
The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor built on a 4nm process.
What are the three major reasons to wait for the Motorola Edge 70 Neo?
The three expected highlights are its 6.78-inch 144Hz quad-curved OLED display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.
Where will the Motorola Edge 70 Neo be available in India?
Flipkart has reportedly listed the smartphone, suggesting it will be available on the platform after launch.