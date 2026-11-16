Motorola Edge 70 Neo India Launch Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait

Motorola appears in the top headlines with leaks about the launch of its new flagship Edge 70 series smartphone, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo 5G. This will be the sixth addition to the Edge 70 series lineup, joining models like the Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusion, Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Pro+, and the top-end Edge 70 Max. As Motorola gears up for its launch, we have new insider details about the specifications and features. The India launch is speculated for November 26, 2026, while Flipkart has already listed the phone, hinting the launch could be scheduled this month.

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Key Highlights Motorola is reportedly preparing the new Edge 70 Neo 5G phone.

The new Motorola Edge 70 Neo will offer three major upgrades this year.

The three major upgrades for the Edge 70 Neo include improvements to the display, processor, RAM, storage, and a bigger battery.

As Motorola gears up for the launch, here are the top 3 reasons to wait for the next Moto flagship, the Edge 70 Neo 5G.

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Motorola Edge 70 Neo: 3 Reasons This Phone Is Worth Waiting For



Motorola Edge 70 Neo is set to launch soon as the sixth addition to the Edge 70 series smartphone lineup. The new Moto Edge 70 Neo will focus on the mid-range market, with reports claiming it will be priced between Rs 30000 and Rs 35000 in India.

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This puts it in direct competition with smartphone makers like Redmi, Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung. Here are three major reasons to wait.