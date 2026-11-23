EkaCare has been selected by the National Health Authority to develop an AI Voice Scribe for public healthcare facilities under ABDM, helping convert doctor-patient consultations into structured digital health records.

India’s public healthcare system is moving forward again with AI‑powered documentation. The National Health Authority has chosen Bengaluru-based EkaCare for an AI project. This technology will help doctors record patient consultations without typing every detail.

Key Highlights EkaCare selected as NHA's technology partner for its AI Voice Scribe.

The system supports more than 15 Indian languages and code-mixed conversations.

Doctors must approve AI-generated notes before they become patient records.

EkaCare listens to conversations. Automatically prepares structured clinical notes. EkaCare supports more than 15 Indian languages, including mixed‑language conversations. EkaCare will operate on infrastructure controlled by the National Health Authority. Doctors will also remain responsible for checking and approving every generated record. The initiative aims to reduce paperwork and make digital health records easier to create.

EkaCare’s AI Scribe Targets India’s Public Hospitals

The Bengaluru health‑tech company will help the National Health Authority turn doctor‑patient conversations into digital health records.

The National Health Authority has chosen Bengaluru-based health technology company EkaCare as the technology partner for its Ambient AI‑enabled Voice Scribe solution under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

This system will listen to consultations and automatically prepare structured clinical notes, helping healthcare professionals spend less time writing down conversations and more time caring for patients.

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The solution will run on National Health Authority infrastructure powered by Amazon Web Services. It supports more than 15 Indian languages and conversations where doctors and patients switch languages. EkaCare, operated by Orbi Health Private Limited, was chosen through the National Health Authority’s Expression of Interest process for open‑source AI voice‑to‑text solutions for digital health record creation.

AI Voice Scribe Reduces Documentation Work

During a consultation, the Voice Scribe records the conversation. It turns it into a medical note that doctors can review once the discussion ends.

Doctors don’t have to type every detail. They can focus on understanding the patient’s concerns while the Voice Scribe writes the documentation in the background.

The generated notes cover clinical information, such as patient complaints, medical history, medications, vital signs, laboratory findings, diagnosis and treatment plans.

The system also uses speciality‑specific templates to organise information based on the type of consultation.

Supports Than 15 Indian Languages

One key feature is its ability to understand conversations in many Indian languages, even when people mix languages while speaking. Its speech model has been tested across Indian English, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada and Telugu, making it useful in settings where patients and doctors do not always speak English.

EkaCare says its Parrotlet‑A 2.5 Pro speech model recorded the lowest error rate among all tested models across the five languages in a public evaluation using 6,550 real Indian consultations. This result comes from EkaCare’s benchmark and has not been shown by an independent clinical study.

Doctors Must Approve Every Medical Record

Even though AI prepares the notes, it will not approve or save them as final patient records on its own.

A verified doctor must review the generated information, correct it if needed, and approve the note before it is saved and linked to the patient’s Ayushman Bharat Health Account.

Doctors using the Voice Scribe interface will sign in through the Healthcare Professionals Registry. The system will also produce records in Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources format, which is used to share health information under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Parrotlet‑A. Lipi Power The System

EkaCare built the solution with two technologies, Parrotlet‑A 2.5 Pro and Lipi. Parrotlet‑A 2.5 Pro is an open‑weight speech model made for healthcare conversations, while Lipi is an open‑source framework that turns conversations into structured records. Lipi, previously called Vaarta, also underpins the medical record part of the Voice Scribe.

Hospitals Can Integrate It With Existing Systems

Public hospitals can use the Voice Scribe through its standalone interface or integrate it into their existing Hospital Management Information Systems. The company also offers APIs based on the MedScribe Alliance standard for medical scribes, giving hospitals several ways to adopt the technology.

The system is designed to run inside the National Health Authority’s secure, air‑gapped environment, allowing public health facilities to keep control over their data.

Rollout Details Remain Unannounced

EkaCare showed the solution at the National Health Authority’s National Review Meeting with states and Union Territories, in Kolkata on November 5 and 6, 2026. However, the authority and EkaCare have not yet announced a rollout schedule, how many hospitals will use it, or the commercial terms.

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The development could help reduce documentation work in India’s public healthcare system. The development’s impact will depend on how effectively hospitals integrate the technology into everyday consultations. Doctors and nurses must use the technology every day to make a difference.