OnePlus India announces the new OxygenOS 16 update, version 16.0.5.1302, as OnePlus prepares to bring the ColorOS 17 update to the OnePlus Pad 2.

OnePlus has pushed a new OxygenOS 16 update as part of an incremental rollout. The new version, OxygenOS 16.0.5.1302, is for the OnePlus Pad 2 tablets and is available only in India. This security patch update applies to users who are not moving from OxygenOS 16 to ColorOS 17. Here is all we know so far:

Key Highlights OnePlus announces a new incremental security patch update for the OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2 gets the new OxygenOS 16.0.5.1302 update for November in India specially

This is the last update for OxygenOS 16, as OnePlus is set to bring the ColorOS 17 update in December 2026.

Also Read: OnePlus12 Gets ColorOS 17 Today: Here Is What You Get

OnePlus Pad 2 Gets New OxygenOS 16 Update in India Ahead of ColorOS 17

OnePlus Pad 2 gets a new security patch update for users staying on OxygenOS 16, even if they don’t want to upgrade to ColorOS 17.

OnePlus recently shared its November timeline for the ColorOS 17 update, with reports indicating that ColorOS 17 will arrive on the OnePlus Pad 2 by December 2026, although we will have to wait for the December Timeline for the OnePlus ColorOS 17 update.

This security update was pushed ahead of ColorOS 17 to ensure system security is set before the release.

Also Read: OnePlus Brings ColorOS 17: What Is New For OxygenOS Users

According to a recent update shared on the OnePlus Community site, the OnePlus Pad 2 will receive OxygenOS 16.0.5.1302 as a regular OTA update. A small percentage of users will receive it today, while others will see a broader rollout in the next few days.

You can submit bug reports directly through the OnePlus community app under the “Bug reports” section, or dial *#800# to access the feedback tool for any issues you face.

Also Read: OnePlus ColorOS 17 November Rollout: Eligible Phone List Out

In addition to these updates, we have confirmation that OnePlus has started moving from OxygenOS 16 to ColorOS 16. Recently, three midrange OnePlus phones got the ColorOS 17 update.

OnePlus also confirmed that many ColorOS 17 features will not make it to all OnePlus phones running ColorOS 17. Are you looking forward to the ColorOS 17 update, or do you plan to keep using OxygenOS 16?

Image Credits: Abhishek Yadav, Sudhanshu Ambhore