BSNL offers Rs 439, Rs 485 and Rs 599 prepaid recharge plans with 70–80 days of validity, including unlimited calling, data and SMS benefits.

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a range of plans in the short-term validity segment, allowing customers to experience Made-in-India 4G technology. If you are looking for prepaid plans with a validity of just over two months, such as 70–80 days, BSNL offers a few options. Check out the prepaid plans available to users in November 2026:

BSNL Prepaid Plans with 70–80 Days Validity

1. BSNL Rs 439 STV

Pack Type: Recharge, Voice-Only Prepaid Plan, TRAI Mandated Packs

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls (Local/STD) on any network in the Home LSA and national roaming, including the MTNL network in Mumbai and Delhi, along with 300 SMS.

Validity: 80 Days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.49

2. BSNL Rs 485 STV

Plan Type: STV (Special Tariff Voucher), Unlimited Calls and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited data with 2 GB/day high-speed data (speed restricted to 40 Kbps thereafter), Unlimited voice calls/day to any network (Local/STD) in Home LSA and Roaming including Mumbai and Delhi, and 100 SMS/day to any network including while roaming in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Validity: 72 Days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 6.74 (approx.)

3. BSNL Rs 599 STV

Plan Type: STV (Special Tariff Voucher), Unlimited Calls and Data Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited data with 3 GB/day of high-speed data (speed reduced to 40 Kbps thereafter), unlimited voice calls (Local/STD, on-net/off-net), and 100 free SMS/day in the Home LSA and during national roaming, including in Mumbai and Delhi.

Validity: 70 Days

Recharge: Multiple/Advance recharge facility available.

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Rs 8.56 (approx.)

Conclusion

Unlike private telecom operators, BSNL does not offer many plans in the 70–80-day validity segment as of this writing. Therefore, BSNL customers have the above recharge options to choose from if they wish to use telecom services within this validity range.

Reference: BSNL Recharge Plans Offering 70–80 Days Validity for Prepaid Users: May 2026 Edition