Samsung has launched the 27-inch Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with Dual Mode refresh rates of up to 1,100Hz in HD and 600Hz at native QHD resolution. It also features a Fast IPS panel, 1ms response time and Odyssey Clear Motion.

Samsung have officially launched its new 27-inch Odyssey G6. This is the first of the Odyssey range to feature such a high refresh rate. The G60H uses a Fast IPS panel and has Samsung’s Dual Mode technology. This allows you to switch between two different display modes.

Key Highlights Odyssey G6 supports up to 1,100Hz in HD mode.

Native QHD resolution offers refresh rates up to 600Hz.

US pricing starts at $899.99, with December availability.

At native QHD, it supports up to 600Hz, and in HD it’s 1100hz. The launch of the Odyssey G6 makes it one of Samsung’s most ambitious monitors for competitive gaming, particularly for the speed and clarity of motion that the player is after.

Samsung have also introduced Odyssey Clear Motion to reduce blur during fast-moving gameplay, along with a 1ms grey-to-grey response time. A US price and a December retail date have been announced, though India pricing and launch details have yet to be confirmed.

Samsung Odyssey G6 Brings 600Hz Gaming Display

Samsung have officially launched the 27-inch Odyssey G6 (G60H). This is a gaming monitor that takes the refresh rate to an extreme via its Dual Mode technology. It can go as high as 600Hz at its native QHD resolution, and in HD mode it can hit 1,100Hz. That gives the competitive gamer the option of choosing between image quality and maximum refresh rate.

Also Read: Xiaomi Raises Tablet Prices in India by Up to Rs 2000, Redmi Pad 2 Gets the Biggest Hike

The monitor was announced on 23rd November 2026 and is aimed at the fast-paced gaming crowd where smooth motion and fast visual response can be the difference between winning and losing. Samsung has confirmed the US pricing and December retail availability, though India-specific launch details have not yet been shared.

Samsung Odyssey G6 Display and Refresh Rate

The Odyssey G6 has a 27 ” Fast IPS panel with a native QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. Its key feature is Dual Mode, which enables you to switch between two refresh rate modes depending on the type of game you’re playing.

At QHD, the monitor supports up to 600Hz, and in HD mode the refresh rate is 1100hz. The higher refresh rate is therefore not available at the monitor’s native resolution, and you’ll have to go down to HD to get the 1100hz.

Samsung have also got a 1ms grey-to-grey response time (measured under their own internal test conditions with Extreme mode enabled). They say the combination of a fast panel and high refresh rate delivers smoother gameplay and helps you keep up with the action.

Odyssey Clear Motion and Gaming Features

The new monitor features Samsung’s Odyssey Clear Motion technology, which uses an optimised blur reduction algorithm to make fast-moving action appear clearer. This is of course very relevant for competitive titles where you’re constantly trying to track moving objects and react to them.

The Odyssey G6 also supports HDR10+ Gaming, which will adjust the brightness and contrast of compatible games to enhance detail in the darker and brighter areas. Black Equaliser is included to make objects in dark scenes easier to see by adjusting the lower luminance levels.

For smoother gameplay, the monitor is G-SYNC compatible (NVIDIA) and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible. Samsung do note that AMD FreeSync Premium doesn’t support the 1,100Hz mode, and refresh rate performance can also be dependent on the system it’s connected to, the input source and the game content that’s being played.

Connectivity and Availability

For connectivity, the Odyssey G6 has one DisplayPort 2.1 and two HDMI 2.1 ports, so you can connect multiple devices. There’s Auto Source Switch+ which will automatically detect a new source and eliminate the need to go through the inputs manually.

The stand offers height, swivel, tilt and pivot adjustment so you can get the screen in the ideal position for your particular gaming rig. Samsung have also confirmed that macOS doesn’t support Dual Mode or the monitor’s native maximum refresh rate of 600Hz.

Samsung Odyssey G6 Price and India Availability

Samsung have priced the Odyssey G6 at $899.99 in the US, with a US launch expected in December 2026. No pricing or launch date has been announced for India at this time.

Also Read: Vivo Watch GT 2 India Launch Nears

The monitor adds another high refresh rate option to the Samsung Odyssey range, though its actual appeal will be down to whether gamers have the right hardware and the right games to take advantage of such a high frame rate.