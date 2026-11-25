iQOO is reportedly planning to launch a new midrange premium phone, the iQOO 16s 5G with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 processor. It has a compact 6.59-inch display, making it a solid option to upgrade to this year.

iQOO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in December 2026. The most anticipated flagship model, the iQOO 16, is set to launch. While we wait for official confirmation, we have new leaked details about an S-series smartphone, the iQOO 16S (model number I2606), hinting at an India launch soon. A leaked teaser image reveals the date: December 8, 2026, although this launch date is speculated for Malaysia and not India. This suggests the top-end flagship iQOO 16 will launch alongside a premium midrange phone called the iQOO 16S 5G.

Key Highlights iQOO India is gearing up to launch the new iQOO 16S 5G in India.

Leaks suggest that the new iQOO 16S will be a premium mid-range phone placed below the iQOO 16 flagship phone.

The iQOO 16S was spotted in India BIS certification, hinting at an India launch soon.

We also have inside details about the specifications and features. BIS certification confirms it will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, with a compact design, a solid camera, and a strong battery.

Here is all we know so far about the new midrange premium phone, the iQOO 16S 5G.

Also Read: OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16R: Both Expected to Launch in India

iQOO 16S Spotted on BIS With Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 Ahead of India Launch

The first look at the iQOO 16S 5G phone surfaced online recently, when the iQOO 16S smartphone was posted on the India BIS certification website, the Bureau of Indian Standards.

It is among the first certifications smartphone makers must register ahead of launch. If the phone has made its way to BIS, it probably hints that iQOO is soon set to release the iQOO 16S smartphone.

As per the BIS certification, the iQOO 16S is registered under model number I2606. We also have a leaked teaser image showing a December 8, 2026 launch date, featuring two iQOO phones that appear to be the iQOO 16 and iQOO 16S, but a few tipsters hint that this date is for Malaysia, not India.

Also Read: iQOO Z11X 5G VS Vivo T5X 5G: Which Phone is Better?

The leaked teaser revealed that the iQOO 16S will have a triple-rear camera setup with a square module and a flat finish, while the iQOO 16 flagship gets a glossy, shiny finish. The camera module features 100X branding, suggesting the phone will support 100X zoom.

The certification also hints that the iQOO 16S will pack the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 processor, a 2025-launched chipset built on a 4nm process.

The chipset offers solid benchmark numbers. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 scores 2,314,417 points on AnTuTu 11.

Also Read: iQOO 16R India Launch Imminent

On Geekbench 6, it scores around 2072 points for single-core and 6649 points for multi-core performance. This makes the phone a solid performer.

Alongside the faster processor, you also get up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM with faster UFS 4.1 storage. We will get a compact design, featuring a 6.59-inch flat OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate support. These are some of the latest specifications and feature updates we have so far about the new iQOO 16S. Are you excited for the iQOO 16S 5G phone launch?