Oppo announced a new ColorOS 17 update highlighting five new features, hinting at a major upgrade for November 2026.

Oppo India confirmed the November rollout of the ColorOS 17 update, bringing two new feature sets this year. The focus is mainly on utility features, media, camera intelligence, and new accessibility features. These include Flexible Image Export, Granular Photo Deletion, camera features like OSee Landscape, new communication productivity tools in the phone app, plus AI translation upgrades. Let’s look at the top five features worth checking out.

Key Highlights Oppo brings a new ColorOS 17 upgrade with five new features in the the November update.

A few updates in the November 2026 ColorOS 17 update include Flexible Image Export with Granular Photo Deletion, OSEE Camera Application with Live Call Announcement, and Live AI translation.

Oppo has shared the list of eligible phones getting the new ColorOS 17 update, including Oppo Find X models and the Oppo Reno series.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 17 Series: 3 Features To Know Before India Launch

ColorOS 17 November 2026 Update: OPPO Reveals Five New Features

Oppo is rolling out a new ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17, introducing a new UI, an updated animation system, and new AI features. The update adds several new features in the storage, camera, and media sections, including Flexible Image Export and Customizable Photo Deletion.

1. Flexible Image Export

Flexible Image Export: This new photo app feature includes export controls that let you modify image resolution and compression quality while preserving the quality and aspect ratio.

Also Read: Oppo Watch 5 Brings 3,000-Nit AMOLED Display

2. Granular Photo Deletion

Granular Photo Deletion: This new photo app feature lets you choose whether to save files to local storage or cloud storage.

ColorOS 17 users can remove images, and the app can delete duplicate local copies.

3. OSEE Camera Application

You also get new Camera features like the OSEE camera app, a vision camera tool where you can point your camera at an object and it will share details using its own AI model.

4. Live Call Announcement with Live AI Translation Feature

Apart from these, Oppo has added features like incoming call announcements to the default phone app, where phones with the ColorOS 17 update announce the caller’s name. You also get dedicated AI-assisted translation features that translate text live.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 17 vs Reno 17 Pro: What’s Different Between the Two Phones?

Eligible Phones for November 2026 ColorOS 17 Rollout

Oppo has shared the list of phones eligible for the November 2026 ColorOS 17 rollout. The Find X series and Reno series phones will be eligible. Here is the list.

Oppo Find X10 Series: OPPO Find X10 Pro Max, OPPO Find X10

Oppo Find X9 Series: OPPO Find X9 Ultra, OPPO Find X9 Pro, OPPO Find X9s, OPPO Find X9

Oppo Find X8 Series: OPPO Find X8 Pro, OPPO Find X8

Oppo Reno Series: Oppo Reno 16 Series

Here are some of the new features you get with the ColorOS 17 upgrade for Oppo phones, along with the list of eligible phones that will be getting the update.

Image Credits: Rajesh Rajput (Technobuzz), Bhuvan