Jio Rs 999 Plan: What 98 Days of Validity Gets You

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a Rs 999 prepaid plan for the consumers. This plan is for people who want close to 100 days of service validity. This is just a little more than 3 months of service validity. So once you recharge with this plan, you are all set for a quarter. The Rs 999 plan does not only offer voice calling, SMS and data benefits, you also get so many additional benefits. The add-on benefits are worth in several thousand rupees. Let us quickly go over the benefits of the plan in detail here.

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Reliance Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/days along with 2GB of daily data. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 98 days, which means you get a total of 196GB of data in total. The additional benefit with this plan includes truly unlimited 5G data. There is no limit to how much data a user can consume with the 5G benefit here.

Reliance Jio also offers Jio special benefits to the consumers with this plan. This includes JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days. Then there is also JioAICloud with 50GB of cloud storage for the users. Then there is a 18-month free Google Gemini AI Pro subscription for the users. With that, users get 5000GB of cloud storage, Nano Banana, and more.

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There is also a 12-month free Canva Pro Lite subscription worth Rs 1,500. This is a new benefit which was recently added by the company to offer more utility to the consumers. This is an amazing plan for the consumers with which users get plenty of benefits, not just data and voice calling, but also AI access, Canva access, and more. This plan from the company is available throughout the country. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the developments in the country.