Pratap Technocrats Signs Rs 8025 Crore Contract with BSNL for BharatNet Phase 3

Reported by Tanuja K 0

BharatNet is a government project to boost high-speed broadband connectivity aross rural regions of the country. The state-run telecom company was merged with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL).

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Highlights

  • BharatNet Phase 3 will see many new areas of the country get connected with high-speed broadband access.
  • Pratap Technocrats, a telecom managed services firm, has signed a Rs 8,025 crore contract with BSNL to design, build, and maintain BharatNe Phase 3.
  • The company announced this on Thursday.

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pratap technocrats signs rs 8025 crore bsnl

BharatNet Phase 3 will see many new areas of the country get connected with high-speed broadband access. Pratap Technocrats, a telecom managed services firm, has signed a Rs 8,025 crore contract with BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) to design, build, and maintain BharatNe Phase 3. The company announced this on Thursday. Pratap Technocrats will roll out the network as part of the BharatNet program across several states including Assam, Haryana, and Rajasthan.




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A statement from the company said, "Pratap Technocrats has signed the agreement of Rs 8,025 crore with BSNL for design, build, operate and maintain BharatNet Phase III across states of Rajasthan, Haryana and Assam, marking a significant milestone in the company's participation in India's expanding rural broadband infrastructure program."

BharatNet is a government project to boost high-speed broadband connectivity aross rural regions of the country. The state-run telecom company was merged with Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), the company responsible for rolling out the BharatNet broadband network. Pratap Technocrats is the company responsible for the deployment, operations, and 10 years of maintenance of optical fiber netowork infrastructure across the three states.

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"Securing the Phase III mandate across Rajasthan, Haryana and Assam is an important milestone for our organization and reflects the trust placed in our capabilities to deliver infrastructure of national importance and align company's goals with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of digital empowerment," Devendra Singh Shekhawat, Chairman of Pratap Technocrats said.

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Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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