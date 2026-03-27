DPIIT Signs MoU with KRAFTON India to Boost Startups in Digital Entertainment and AI

Reported by Kripa B 0

Collaboration aims to support innovators, foster scalable solutions, and strengthen India’s startup ecosystem.

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Highlights

  • DPIIT partners with KRAFTON India to empower startups in gaming, AI, and digital media.
  • Startups gain mentorship, market access, and industry integration opportunities.
  • Initiative enhances exposure to global best practices and ecosystem-building efforts.

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DPIIT Partners with KRAFTON India to Boost Startups in Digital Entertainment and Emerging Technologies
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KRAFTON India Private Limited, a digital entertainment company, to support startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs across the country. This move marks a significant step toward strengthening India’s startup and innovation ecosystem, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry dated March 26, 2026.

Focus on Digital Entertainment, Gaming, and AI Startups

The collaboration will focus on fostering the growth of product startups in sectors such as digital entertainment, online gaming, esports, interactive media, and artificial intelligence-driven technologies. It aims to enable startups to develop scalable, industry-relevant solutions through structured engagement with the sector.




As part of the initiative, startups will be provided access to mentorship, industry insights, knowledge exchange platforms, and curated engagement opportunities. The partnership will also facilitate startups in achieving key milestones such as Proof-of-Concept (PoC) development, market access, and integration into industry ecosystems, wherever feasible, the Ministry said.

Speaking on the occasion, DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv highlighted that the collaboration represents an important step towards strengthening India’s digital and creative economy. He noted that such partnerships enable startups to innovate, scale, and build globally competitive solutions in emerging technology domains.

Innovation Challenges, Hackathons, and Masterclasses

As part of the MoU, DPIIT and KRAFTON India will explore organising innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, alongside targeted hackathons, workshops, and masterclasses in game design, animation, immersive technologies, esports management, and AI applications. The initiative will also facilitate industry interactions, knowledge exchange, and exposure to global best practices. Selected startups may have opportunities for pilot collaborations with potential for extended engagement based on results.

Ecosystem Building and Startup India Engagement

The Ministry further stated that the collaboration will also facilitate industry interactions, knowledge exchange, and exposure to global best practices. Selected startups may gain opportunities for pilot collaborations, with potential for further engagement based on outcomes.

Additionally, the initiative will support ecosystem-building through outreach efforts and participation in Startup India programmes to enhance engagement across the startup landscape.

The MoU was signed by DPIIT Deputy Secretary T. L. K. Singh and KRAFTON India Head of Government Relations Vibhor Kukreti, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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