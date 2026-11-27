We found Airtel and Vi listing TRAI mandated packs first, while Jio placed the section seventh and opened Popular Plans by default.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are displaying their TRAI mandated recharge packs as the first category on the prepaid recharge websites checked by TelecomTalk, while Reliance Jio lists the section further down its plan menu. Our checks on November 27, 2026, found that all three operators have a dedicated section, but its placement differs. The distinction matters because TRAI specifically asked operators to put these vouchers first, making them easier for customers to find.

Key Highlights TRAI’s October 1 direction requires mandated vouchers to appear as the first prepaid recharge tab on websites and apps.

Airtel’s observed placement differs from the interface described in Mint’s report.

Jio told Mint it was fully compliant and displayed the relevant packs on the first page.

The category includes voice and SMS options as well as other mandated voucher types.

Website observations do not establish the timing of changes or constitute a regulatory compliance ruling.

What Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio Show

On Airtel’s website, entering a prepaid mobile number opened the recharge catalogue with “TRAI Mandated packs” as the first tab, selected by default. It appeared ahead of Content Packs, Top Data Packs, Recommended Packs and International Roaming. The initial listings included the Rs 429, Rs 355 and Rs 1,849 plans, while voice and SMS options priced at Rs 185, Rs 203 and Rs 206 were also present. TelecomTalk previously detailed Airtel’s recharge options under this section.

Vi’s prepaid recharge page, viewed with Maharashtra and Goa displayed as the selected circle, also listed “TRAI-mandated packs” as its first pack category, ahead of popular packs and unlimited 4G+5G. On Jio’s website, however, “Popular Plans” was selected by default. “TRAI Mandated Packs” appeared seventh, after Popular Plans, Unlimited Plans, Youth & Gaming, Unlimited 5G upgrade, Entertainment Plans, and Annual and long term plans. Jio therefore provides the category, but it was not the first tab in the catalogue checked.

What TRAI Asked Operators to Do

In its October 1 direction, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India asked service providers to create a separate, clearly visible section for mandated vouchers as the first tab in their prepaid recharge sections on websites and mobile applications. Operators were also directed to display these vouchers prominently at exclusive points of sale and submit compliance reports within 30 days. The direction followed complaints about difficulty locating suitable vouchers, including instances where users had to navigate multiple categories or screens.

As TelecomTalk reported earlier, the requirement concerns visibility as well as availability the underlying tariff framework includes 30 day vouchers, options renewable on the same date each month, and voice and SMS vouchers. The section should not be understood as a list consisting exclusively of the cheapest plans. Depending on the operator, it can include calling packs without bundled data alongside plans offering data and monthly validity.

Mint reported that Airtel and Jio were pushing back against giving mandated packs prime placement, citing people familiar with the matter who linked the concerns to potential revenue pressure. The report said both operators did not show the section as the first tab, while Vi did. It also carried Jio’s position that the company was fully compliant and that customers could see the relevant packs on the first page alongside its other plans.

TelecomTalk’s subsequent website check found Airtel’s section in the first position. That differs from the placement described in Mint’s report, but does not establish when Airtel changed its interface. Jio’s section remained seventh in our check. These observations describe the pages accessed, rather than a regulatory determination about either company.

The placement itself does not announce a tariff cut or a new recharge offer. Customers who mainly need calls may find the voice and SMS options relevant, while those who use mobile internet should check the bundled data allowance before deciding which plan meets their needs.

For customers, the practical step is to look for the dedicated category and compare validity, calling, SMS and data benefits before choosing a recharge. Our checks covered websites only; the mobile apps were not independently tested. Airtel’s result was checked for one prepaid number, so the findings should not be treated as a guarantee of identical displays for every subscriber or circle.