The home 5G HR03 can be reused on compatible Docomo Hikari fibre plans. Cancelling the home 5G plan ends any remaining monthly credits.

NTT Docomo has launched a Wi-Fi 7 home router in Japan that customers can keep if they move from its home 5G service to fibre. The home 5G HR03 went on sale and works as a router on compatible 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps Docomo Hikari plans. The option to reuse the hardware gives households a way to start with mobile broadband while keeping the same router available for a later fibre installation.

Key Highlights The HR03 supports tri-band Wi-Fi 7 on 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz.

The router has 10 Gbps and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet capabilities and eight 5G receive antennas.

The router supports standalone 5G, with service on the home 5G plan still awaiting launch.

Monthly Support provides ¥1,815 per month for up to 48 months, starting the month after purchase.

Docomo’s terms say departing customers lose the remaining bill credits and continue to owe any unpaid device instalments.

That flexibility applies to the device. The monthly discounts Docomo offers on the home 5G plan follow the service contract, and any credits still due end if the customer cancels that plan. The distinction matters because the full credit can offset most of the router’s listed purchase price over four years.

How the HR03 Works With 5G and Fibre

On the home 5G plan, the HR03 uses Docomo’s mobile network to connect the household to the internet. The router then shares that connection with devices over Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Customers moving to compatible Docomo Hikari fibre service can keep the HR03 as their home Wi-Fi router, using its Ethernet WAN connection. Docomo says some IPv6 services offered by partner cable operators on its Hikari Type C plan may be unavailable with the device.

The launch announcement lists tri-band Wi-Fi 7 across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz, and Ethernet ports supporting speeds of 10 Gbps and 2.5 Gbps. Docomo doubled the number of receive antennas from four on the previous HR02 to eight on the HR03. Its placement tool helps customers find a spot in the home with better mobile reception.

Docomo lists a theoretical peak download speed of 2.5 Gbps for the home 5G service in non-standalone mode on the HR03. The hardware also supports standalone 5G, which Docomo plans to enable on the home 5G plan at a later date. Actual mobile broadband speeds will depend on conditions including signal strength inside the home.

What Happens to the Discount When Customers Switch

The HR03 product page lists a tax-inclusive price of ¥95,040. Eligible customers can receive a ¥1,815 discount on their monthly home 5G bill for up to 48 months, starting the month after purchase. That adds up to ¥87,120 if they receive every credit, leaving a difference of ¥7,920 between the listed device price and the full discount. Customers still pay for the broadband service, whose listed base price is ¥5,280 per month.

Under Docomo’s home 5G contract terms, cancelling the qualifying plan ends the monthly discount. Any unpaid device instalments remain due. For example, a customer who has received 24 of the 48 monthly credits would give up ¥43,560 in potential discounts by cancelling before the next credit. That amount is the value of the future credits the customer would miss. The remaining hardware balance depends on how the customer paid for the router.

Indian broadband users weighing fibre against fixed wireless options such as JioFiber and Jio AirFiber face a familiar choice about how the connection gets into the home. With the HR03 in Japan, Docomo is making it possible to keep the same Wi-Fi router when that choice changes. The cost of switching still depends on the credits remaining on the home 5G plan.