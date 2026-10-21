JioFiber vs Jio AirFiber: Which Offers Better Value

JioFiber and Jio AirFiber are the two aspects of Jio Home services. Jio Home is Reliance Jio’s home broadband services. With home broadband, you can work and learn directly from your residence or office. The key difference between JioFiber and AirFiber is that one is a fiber service, where the fiber directly reaches your home, and AirFiber is basically over the 5G network. So with AirFiber, you don’t get physical fibers reaching your home. However, at the end of the day, you still need a router. Let us take a look.

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JioFiber vs Jio AirFiber: Which Should You Pick

JioFiber is technically and objectively more reliable if it is available in your area. If you ask an expert, they will tell you to always prefer the fiber service over airfiber. The 5G FWA service is basically branded by the Indian telecom operators as AirFiber.

5G FWA is good, but only in a sense that it can reach areas faster where fiber cannot. Jio has 5G SA (standalone architecture), thus with Jio, you get a highly optimised slice of network as the 5G FWA service.

The pricing for both the services is the same. However, there is one thing which is different, and it makes a huge difference. With AirFiber, the cost of delivering data goes up for Jio, and thus, Jio caps it at 1000GB per month. However, with fiber, that is lower, and the company offers 3.3TB per month, which is the same as what users get with other operators as well.

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When it comes to extra services, both Jio and Airtel offer the same additional benefits. You get OTT (over-the-top) benefits with several plans, and there is also bundling of the Jio Set-Top Box (STB), and more. Reliance Jio is currently the largest operator in the space when it comes to home services. The telco operates at a huge scale, and has extremely high standards for delivering services.