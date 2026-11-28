The Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore project has moved from a 2024 agreement to construction contracts, with the consortium now targeting completion in the fourth quarter of 2030.

Viettel and Singtel have moved their Southeast Asian subsea cable project into construction, with the consortium now targeting completion in the fourth quarter of 2030. The Vietnam–Thailand–Singapore (VTS) consortium signed commercial and construction contracts with Japan’s NEC and Singapore’s ASEAN Cableship on November 26 in Ho Chi Minh City. The project is designed to span about 2,500 km and carry up to 600 Tbps across the system, according to Singtel’s announcement.

Key Highlights Viettel and Singtel co-chair the consortium, which includes partners from Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore.

Viettel says it led route planning and design work for the project.

The original agreement focused on a direct link between Vietnam and Singapore.

The latest announcement describes a three-country project linking Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore.

VTS is an addition to the regional cable network, which already includes the Asia Direct Cable.

The construction launch gives the project a more concrete schedule than the memorandum that started it. When TelecomTalk covered the April 2024 Viettel and Singtel agreement, the timeline pointed to the second quarter of 2027 for the system to go into operation. The new announcement puts the construction completion target in late 2030. The earlier date referred to planned operations and the latest date refers to targeted completion, but the two announcements together show how much later the consortium now expects the build to reach that milestone.

From a Bilateral Agreement to a Regional Build

Viettel and Singtel originally signed a memorandum to develop a direct connection between Vietnam and Singapore. The two companies now co-chair a consortium that also includes Thailand’s Advanced Info Service, or AIS, and the Vietnamese companies Viettel IDC, FPT Telecom and Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group. The current project name explicitly includes Thailand. The latest announcements highlight the three-country system. TelecomTalk’s earlier coverage also mentioned proposed landings in Cambodia and Malaysia, and Singtel’s November announcement gave no updated timetable for those locations.

Viettel said it led route planning and design work. It described VTS as the first international subsea cable project initiated and led by a Vietnamese enterprise. That describes its role in developing the system. The signed contracts involve specialist suppliers, and the consortium includes companies in all three countries. Viettel already has a stake in other regional cables, including Asia Direct Cable and Asia Link Cable, so the company’s role in VTS is the point of distinction.

What the 600 Tbps Figure Represents

The stated 600 Tbps is the design capacity for the whole cable system. Viettel puts the direct Vietnam–Singapore segment at about 1,200 km, with a design capacity of 240 Tbps. It gives an indication of how much traffic the planned infrastructure is engineered to handle. Operators can bring capacity into service as they equip the system and assign bandwidth to particular routes. The contracts mark the start of implementation, with the amount of bandwidth that will be activated when service begins still to be disclosed.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology said it expects the link to add bandwidth for data centres, cloud computing and cross-border digital services. Such services depend on international routes and on the ability to move traffic when a route is interrupted. Vietnam already connects to regional systems including the Asia Direct Cable, which NEC completed in 2024. VTS adds another planned path to regional hubs, including a direct Vietnam–Singapore route. For now, the signed contracts and the late 2030 target are the changes operators and customers can track.