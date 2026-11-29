OPPO is reportedly developing a wide-screen compact smartphone with a 6.35-inch LTPO OLED display, dual 200MP cameras and a Dimensity 9600M chipset.

OPPO is reportedly looking at a new category of smartphone with wider screens. One of the devices being discussed could have a 6.35-inch flat LTPO OLED panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a metal frame. Camera hardware could see two 200mp rear sensors. A MediaTek Dimensity 9600M is also reportedly in the mix. This comes as a number of manufacturers look at the compact phone with a non-standard screen ratio.

Key Highlights OPPO's rumoured wide-screen phone could feature a 6.35-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED display.

The device is tipped to feature two 200MP rear cameras.

A MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset could power the smartphone.

OPPO Reno X Leak: Dual 200MP Cameras

OPPO is reportedly working on a wide-screen compact with a 120Hz LTPO OLED display, a flagship MediaTek chip and two 200MP cameras. OPPO could be looking at a different type of phone, as the company is reportedly looking at a range of compact and wide-screen devices. A new leak indicates that one of the forthcoming devices could be a small-form-factor phone with a wider screen aspect ratio, flagship-spec hardware, and a dual 200MP camera.

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The device was previously linked to the rumoured OPPO Reno X name, though its final name is still unclear. The latest information suggests OPPO is also working on other compact devices, including a camera-centric Reno series device and another that could be part of the Find X11 range.

OPPO wide-screen phone specifications leaked

As per the latest information, the large-screen smartphone is set to have a 6.35″ flat LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is also expected to be of a wider aspect ratio, which would give it a very different look from the standard smartphone that we are used to with its tall and skinny screens.

The screen can prove to be a real draw for people who watch videos, play games or generally use their phone in landscape mode. The wider body may well impact one-handed use, though, and the overall experience will be down to the actual size of the handset and how well the software is optimised.

The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset and will have a metal frame. The latest post doesn’t reveal the display resolution, the RAM, the storage options or the charging spec.

Dual 200MP cameras could be the highlight

The camera system could be one of the big selling points of the rumoured OPPO phone. Previous leaks have pointed to a 200MP primary sensor and a 200MP periscope telephoto sensor.

A 50-megapixel ultrawide has also been reported in earlier leaks. If OPPO sticks with that configuration in the final device, then a very capable camera setup indeed covering standard photography, wider scenes and distant subjects would be available to the audience. However, the company has not confirmed the camera sensors, their specs, or their imaging capabilities.

OPPO is developing 3 compact and wide phones

The first being Reno Series: Slim and light, camera-focused, the second being with Dimensity 9600M + Dual 200MP + 6.35″ 120Hz flat LTPO OLED + Metal frame and lastly a possible one in Find X11 Series.

One of the OPPO wide phone, most likely the Find X10 Series one with 9600M, will launch in India.

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Launch timeline and India availability

OPPO have not announced the wide-screen smartphone and hasn’t confirmed whether it will be marketed as the Reno X. There was an earlier report of a potential China launch in Q1 2027 but no official launch timetable. There’s also no confirmed info at all regarding its availability or pricing in India.

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