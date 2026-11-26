Motorola Edge 70 Neo and OnePlus Nord 6 compete in India's premium mid-range segment, with differences in pricing, processor, display, battery and storage.

Motorola has just launched its latest Edge series smartphone in India. The Edge 70 Neo is entering a highly competitive premium mid-range space, with OnePlus’s Nord 6 as its main rival. Both phones are equipped with high refresh rate displays and large batteries. The difference in their processors and storage options makes for an interesting comparison, and the price gap adds to the intrigue.

Key Highlights Motorola Edge 70 Neo starts at Rs 40,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord 6 offers a 9,000mAh battery and 165Hz display.

Nord 6 has a more powerful Snapdragon 8-series processor.

Edge 70 Neo vs OnePlus Nord 6 Compared

Motorola’s new phone is cheaper at launch; OnePlus has a more powerful processor and a bigger battery.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo has entered the premium mid-range segment in India, competing directly against the OnePlus Nord 6. Both are high-end devices in the mid-range bracket with a focus on high refresh rate displays, large batteries and performance. Motorola is going the route of a 7000mAh battery and a 144Hz curved display, whereas OnePlus is taking a different approach with a 9000mAh battery, a 165Hz screen, and a Snapdragon 8-series processor.

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For buyers looking at either device, the difference isn’t just in the price. The processor, battery capacity, storage, and display specs will all affect which phone is the better value.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo vs OnePlus Nord 6: Price

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is Rs 40,999 in India (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) and is currently on offer with an introductory discount of Rs 3,000 for a limited time (bringing the price down to Rs 37,999). Eligible bank offers may also provide additional cashback, subject to terms.

The OnePlus Nord 6 kicks off at Rs 46,999 for the 8GB RAM / 256GB storage variant, and the 12GB RAM / 256GB version is priced at Rs 52,999 on the official OnePlus India site. That gives Motorola the lower entry price point, though the base Nord 6 has double the storage of the Edge 70 Neo.

Display and Performance

The Edge 70 Neo is equipped with a 6.8″ Extreme AMOLED display at 1.5K resolution and 144Hz. Motorola claim a peak brightness of 5,200 nits and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The OnePlus Nord 6 has a 6.78″ 1.5K AMOLED display with a faster 165Hz refresh rate. That could be a selling point for those after a smoother scrolling experience and keen on high-frame-rate gaming. The actual experience, of course, will also be dependent on the content and the software.

The bigger difference is in the chips, actually. The Motorola has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, whereas the Nord 6 has the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. So the OnePlus has the more powerful processor on paper, making it the more performance-oriented device.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is another key difference. The Edge 70 Neo has a 7000mah battery with 45W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging. It also supports bypass charging.

The Nord 6 takes it further with a 9000mah battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus claims it will give you over two days of use under its stated conditions.

Cameras and Software

Motorola’s Nord 6 has a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 main camera with OIS, a 2MP macro camera, and a 32MP front camera. The Nord 6 also has a 50mp main camera with OIS and a 32mp front camera.

The Edge 70 Neo runs Android 16-based Hello UI and comes with the promise of three Android OS updates and five years of security updates. OnePlus is promising six years of system and privacy updates for the Nord 6.

Which phone should you be considering?

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is the more affordable of the two and comes with a high refresh rate display, expandable storage and a big battery. The OnePlus Nord 6, on the other hand, has the more powerful chipset, a larger battery, faster charging and more storage in its base model.

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For the buyer who is primarily after gaming and performance, the Nord 6 has the better hardware. For the buyer who is looking to spend less and still get a big battery and a nice-looking display, the Edge 70 Neo is the one to consider.