Realme 17 Pro is set to get a major upgrade this year with a new design and an improved camera sensor. It will also have a faster display and a bigger battery, making it a great phone worth waiting for.

Realme is gearing up to launch its next big mid-range smartphone, and as it prepares for the launch, prominent tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a first look at the Realme 17 Pro 5 on X. The leaked image reveals a completely new design. On the back, Realme seems inspired by OnePlus’s Nord or N series, creating a square camera module. On the front, there is a center punch-hole camera with a flat screen.

Key Highlights Realme 17 Pro new live image revealed ahead of the launch

Realme 17 Pro set to get a new design with a rear camera housing

The new Realme 17 Pro will pack a massive 10000mAh battery and the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Alongside the first-look image, we have insider details on its specifications and features, including a power-packed MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, a massive battery, and faster charging support. Here is all we know so far:

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Realme 17 Pro – First Live Look Revealed

Realme 17 Pro is still preparing for launch, but we fortunately got a first look from Abhishek Yadav on X. The image shows both the front and rear of the Realme 17 Pro 5G.

On the rear, Realme appears to have a new design with a greyish colour tone. The camera module is square with two pill-shaped elements. The module features a triple-camera sensor with a flash.

On the front, there is a center punch-hole selfie shooter with thinner bezels. The screen appears flat and will possibly be around 6.7 or 6.8 inches.

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Realme 17 Pro 5G – Expected Specifications and Features

The Realme 17 Pro looks stunning, but what about the specifications? We have an insider look at the specs. Leaks suggest Realme is using the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC inside the 17 Pro. This chipset launched in 2024 and is built on a 4nm process.

On paper, the performance looks decent. It scores 879714 points on the AnTuTu 11 test, 1001 points for single-core Geekbench 6, and 2918 points for multi-core Geekbench 6.

As for the camera, a leak hints that Realme is going for a 32MP selfie shooter.

At the same time, for the rear, Realme is speculated to use a Sony IMX 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an auxiliary lens as the third camera sensor. Possibly, the Realme 17 Pro+ will offer top-of-the-line specifications out of the box.

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Under the hood, Realme is set to bring a massive 10000mAh battery with 65W wired charging support, while the display is speculated to support a 144Hz refresh rate.

Here are the complete details on the new Realme 17 Pro 5G. While the India launch is not confirmed, some speculate that Realme might push it to mid-January 2027, making it among the first Realme phones to launch that year.

Image Credits: Abhishek Yadav