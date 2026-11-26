Reliance Jio Rs 495 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, and 5GB of add-on bonus data.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a prepaid plan with which users get more than 1000 AAA games. The Rs 495 plan is what we are talking about. Reliance Jio offers JioGames benefit with this plan. This plan is available for consumers across India and it bundles more than the gaming benefits. JioGames is the cloud gaming platform owned by Reliance Jio. There are more than hundreds and thousands of high definition games available on the platform. The Rs 495 plan benefits are mentioned below.

Reliance Jio Rs 495 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 495 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, and 5GB of add-on bonus data. There is also unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day bundled for the consumers. The plan bundles JioGames Cloud, FanCode, JioTV and JioAICloud.

This plan also bundles JioHotstar Mobile subscription for the users. The JioGames Cloud and FanCode susbcription is for 28 days. The plan has 500+ high definition premium games. You can play these games on your PC, laptop, mobile or Set-Top Box (STB) instantly. There is no need to download games. You can directly play the games on your device with an internet connection.

The plan also bundles unlimited 5G data benefit for the consumers. The plan does not bundle Google AI Pro benefit anymore for the consumers. The Rs 495 plan from Jio seems expensive, but it bundles plenty of benefits for the consumers. With the JioGames, you can play Cricket 26 as well. The Google AI Pro benefit will work for consumers who already claimed it when it was available and users need to continue to rechage with a plan which costs Rs 349 or more. The Rs 495 plan is available in all the telecom circles of the country. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates in the country.