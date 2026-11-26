Vivo's X500 series offers three flagship smartphones with different camera systems, displays, and battery capacities. The Pro Max leads the lineup with advanced camera capabilities and powerful performance.

Vivo have launched three X500 flagships in India. These are the X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max. They’re targeting different segments of the flagship market with different camera and hardware offerings. The X500 Pro Max is the one with the 200mp ZEISS APO telephoto. The X500 Pro also offers a ZEISS telephoto extender. The range offers different combinations of screen size, battery capacity and processing power.

Key Highlights Vivo launches three flagship smartphones in its X500 series.

X500 Pro Max features a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera.

The lineup offers batteries ranging from 6,510mAh to 7,800mAh.

Choosing Between Three Vivo Flagships: X500 VS X500 Pro VS X500 Pro Max

The X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are all aimed at different segments of the flagship market. The main differentiator is the camera hardware.

Vivo has expanded its premium smartphone range in India with the launch of the X500 series, comprising three devices: the Vivo X500, the Vivo X500 Pro and the Vivo X500 Pro Max. The range is all about the camera, of course, with flagship processing and large batteries. The specs do vary quite significantly between the models, though.

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The X500 Pro Max is at the top of the range, with a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto lens and support for an optional 400mm-equivalent telephoto extender. The standard X500 and X500 Pro offer different camera configurations and screen sizes for those who don’t need the most advanced imaging.

Vivo X500: The Standard Flagship

The Vivo X500 is the entry into the new range, though it’s still a premium phone. It has a 6.59″ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 m.

It has a rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony LYTIA 828 primary, a 64MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. The telephoto sensor gives the standard model more flexibility than the average flagship, which typically has only a main and ultrawide.

The phone also has a 7,500mAh battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. If you want a big battery and a decent camera setup, the standard X500 is likely all you need, and there’s no real reason to go up to the Pro versions.

Vivo X500 Pro: A Compact Camera Flagship

The Vivo X500 Pro has a more sophisticated camera setup, though it comes in a fairly compact form factor. It’s a 6.36″ LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro.

It has a 50MP ZEISS main sensor, a 64MP ZEISS APO telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide. It also supports Vivo’s ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 (provides 200 mm equivalent).

The X500 Pro has a 6510mah battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It could interest those who want enhanced photography capabilities without carrying the larger Pro Max.

Vivo X500 Pro Max: The Camera-Focused Flagship

The Vivo X500 Pro Max has the most advanced imaging hardware in the range. It’s a 6.85″ LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Dimensity 9600 Pro.

Its rear camera setup comprises a 50MP ZEISS main sensor, a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. The telephoto sensor is 1/1.4″ in size and offers 3.5x optical zoom.

Vivo also have the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, which gives you a 400mm equivalent. It’s for shooting at a distance, obviously, though you do need to consider the extra cost and the fact that you’ll have to carry it.

The phone has a 7800mah battery and supports 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It’s the most spec’d device in the range thanks to its larger screen and camera hardware.

Which Vivo X500 Should You Go For?

The standard X500 is worth looking at if you want battery life, a high-refresh-rate display, and a good range of camera options. The X500 Pro is the more compelling option for those who want a smaller phone but still want the ZEISS imaging and the telephoto attachments.

The X500 Pro Max is the one to look at if you’re after serious mobile photography, particularly if you’ll be photographing things at a distance or want to get into telephoto photography. That said, it’s a bigger handset and comes with a range of camera accessories, so it may not be for everyone.

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Ultimately, the final retail price and the value of the camera upgrades will be the deciding factor.