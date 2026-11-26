The Vivo X500 series comes with pretty solid features. It includes three phones: the X500 5G, X500 Pro 5G, and the top-end X500 Pro Max 5G. Their India prices, specifications, and features were announced and launched today.

Vivo just launched its most anticipated camera beast for 2026: the Vivo X500 series smartphone, which includes three models—the standard Vivo X500 5G, the Vivo X500 Pro 5G, and the top-end Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G—alongside a new smartwatch, the Vivo Watch GT 2. Vivo announced the India launch today following the China launch a few weeks ago. The specifications for the Indian version across all Vivo X500 series and the Watch GT 2 remain the same, with a new India price. ]

Key Highlights Vivo India just launched the most-awaited flagship of the year, the Vivo X500 Series.

Vivo X500 series is a premium camera phone that includes three new models: the standard Vivo X500 5G, the Vivo X500 Pro 5G, and the top-end Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G.

Vivo is also including a dedicated 200MM teleconverter kit for the X500 and X500 Pro, while the X500 Pro Max gets both a 200MM and a 400MM teleconverter kit.

Here is the complete specification sheet, along with the India price and sale date, for the new Vivo X500 series phone.

Also Read: Vivo V80 FE 5G India Launch Tipped

Vivo X500 Series India launch: Specifications and Features

The new X500 series launched by Vivo India includes three smartphones, focusing on a solid camera and powerful internals, making it a great choice for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Vivo offers three models: the base Vivo X500, the mid-range Vivo X500 Pro, and the top-end Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G, with top-of-the-line hardware and impressive camera features. Here are the specifications and features for each Vivo phone.

Also Read: Vivo V80 5G Review: a Camera Centric Phone with a Massive Battery

Vivo X500 5G – Specifications and Features

The standard Vivo X500 comes with a 6.59-inch front display that supports 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, using an LTPS OLED panel that makes it a solid display in the premium midrange smartphone market.

Processor

Under the hood, Vivo uses a MediaTek processor, the Dimensity 9600M SoC, a 3nm processor recently launched in September 2026. It uses the same architecture as the previous year’s MediaTek Dimensity 9500 series.

Camera

On the camera front, the Vivo X500 5G uses a combination of Samsung and Sony sensors. On the rear, there is a 50MP Sony LYT 828 main camera sensor, a 50MP Samsung Isocell JN1 ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP Sony IMX LYT610 telephoto sensor. The front has a 50MP Samsung JN1 image sensor.

Vivo X500 uses LPPDD5X Ultra RAM with UFS 4.1 storage support.

The Vivo X500 also comes with a 200mm G2 teleconverter that helps magnify images and bring distant subjects closer.

It acts like a premium magnifying glass, so you don’t have to rely on digital zoom, which usually loses some image quality.

Battery

The Vivo X500 also has a solid 7500mAh battery, with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Also Read: iQOO Z11X 5G VS Vivo T5X 5G: Which Phone is Better?

Vivo X500 Pro – Specifications and Features

The Vivo X500 Pro offers a slightly smaller form factor with a 6.36-inch flat display supporting 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

It features an LTPO OLED panel instead of LTPS, so the Vivo X500 Pro supports a variable refresh rate, while the Vivo X500 uses a fixed refresh rate.

Processor

Under the hood, Vivo uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, a new 2nm flagship launched in September 2026. This chipset offers strong CPU and GPU performance, with an 8-core CPU, ray tracing, and a dedicated NPU architecture to help process AI tasks.

Vivo X500 Pro also uses LPPDD5X Ultra RAM with UFS 4.1 storage support.

Camera

On the camera side, the Vivo X500 Pro uses a combination of Sony and Samsung image sensors. It has a 50MP Sony LYTIA L910 main rear sensor with LOFIC support, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP Sony LYT-610 sensor with 3.5X optical zoom.

On the front, both the Vivo X500 and X500 Pro 5G use the same 50MP Samsung JN1 main sensor. The Vivo X500 Pro supports a 200MM G2 Teleconverter.

Battery

It has a slightly smaller 6510mAh battery due to its smaller form factor and offers faster 90W wired charging, with support for 40W wireless charging.

Also Read: Vivo to Launch Pocket, its First Gimbal Camera

Vivo X500 Pro Max – Specifications and Features

The top-end Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G phone comes with top-of-the-line hardware specs. It features a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Processor

Under the hood, it uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset as the Vivo X500 Pro.

On the camera side, it shares a few sensors with the Vivo X500 Pro, but the optical zoom lens uses a larger sensor here. The Vivo X500 Pro Max also uses LPPDD5X Ultra RAM and supports UFS 4.1 storage.

Camera

The Vivo X500 Pro Max has Sony’s main 50MP LYTIA L910 image sensor with LOFIC support, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultrawide-angle sensor, and another ZEISS-powered 200 MP APO image sensor with 3.5X optical zoom support.

On the front, you get the same Samsung JN1 50MP selfie shooter.

Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G supports two teleconverter kits: 200mm G2 and 400mm G2 Ultra, giving it next-level photography capabilities.

Battery

On the battery side, it has a solid 7800mAh battery with 90W wired charging and support for 40W wireless charging.

All of the phones get ZEISS branding, revealing a Vivo-ZEISS partnership to bring a flagship camera to the X500 phones. On the software end, the all Vivo X500 series phones will run on OrigionOS 7 based on Android 17.

Also Read: Vivo Y32 5G India Launch Soon: 3 Features You Should Watch

Vivo X500 Series India Price and Availability

The Vivo X500 Series launched in India today. Vivo is also selling its teleconverter lens and Vivo imaging grip separately.

Here are the prices:

Vivo X500 5G

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage – Rs 1,19,999

Vivo X500 Pro 5G

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage – Rs 1,49,999

Vivo X500 Pro Max 5G

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage – Rs 1,64,999

12 GB RAM + 512GB Storage – Rs 1,79,999

Vivo Teleconverter India Price

200MM Teleconverter (Equivalent to Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2) – Rs 15,999

400MM Teleconverter (Equivalent to Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra) – Rs 27,999

Vivo Image Grip

Vivo Image Grip Kit – Rs 11,999

Vivo X500 Pro Max Photographer Kit

Vivo is also selling a complete pro camera kit for the Vivo X500 Pro Max, which will include both teleconverter lenses with the image grip and more camera accessories, priced at Rs 2,29,999 for the 12GB RAM 512GB variant.

Vivo X500 series will go on sale in India on December 3, 2026, and pre-orders start today.

Alongside the Vivo X500 series, Vivo has launched a new smartwatch, the Vivo Watch GT 2, in India.

Image Credits: Alvin (sondesix)