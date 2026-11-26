Vivo India launches the all-new Watch GT 2 in India today, following its China launch, revealing the complete India-specific specifications and features, along with the India price and release date, making it a solid premium smartwatch to consider in 2026.

Vivo launched its all-new premium smartwatch, the Vivo Watch GT 2, in India today alongside the most awaited Vivo X500 series smartphone lineup. The India launch followed the China launch a few weeks earlier. The Vivo Watch GT 2 comes with solid features and major specification upgrades this year, with a larger AMOLED display.

Key Highlights Vivo launched the new Watch GT 2 Smartwatch in India today.

The new Watch GT 2 features a premium design and a larger 2.07-inch AMOLED display.

The new Vivo GT Watch 2 was launched alongside the new flagship camera phone, the Vivo X500 series.

While the India price and sale date were initially under wraps, Vivo India has now confirmed the specifications, price, and sale date for the Vivo Watch GT 2.

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Vivo Watch GT 2 – India Launch – Specifications and Features

The all-new premium smartwatch by Vivo comes with solid features and hardware. Vivo has not compromised on hardware specs and offers solid sensors with strong health features.

The new Vivo Watch GT 2 has a squarish front design, a 2.5D display, and a rotary dial on the side. Its AMOLED panel offers good colour reproduction out of the box, making it feel and look more premium.

It features a 2.07-inch 60Hz AMOLED panel with 2400 nits of peak brightness and auto brightness, providing good viewing conditions in direct daylight outdoors.

The Watch GT 2 has a built-in speaker and microphone and supports Bluetooth calling.

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The Vivo Watch GT 2 offers a promised 33-day battery life. For connectivity, the Vivo Watch GT 2 includes Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou. The eSIM model also supports LTE.

The new Watch GT 2 runs on BlueOS 3.2 out of the box. It supports more than 100 sports modes along with health features like heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycles.

In addition, the Watch GT 2 includes breathing exercises and noise detection, as well as an AI assistant with emergency SOS assistance. The Vivo Watch GT 2 also comes with 2 ATM water resistance.

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Vivo Watch GT 2 – India Price and Availability

Vivo India launched the new Watch GT 2 smartwatch in India today, with a starting price, while the eSIM model is priced at Rs 14,999

The new Watch GT 2 is available in two colour options: Obsidian Black and Stellar White.

Image Credits: Yogesh Brar @heyitsyogesh