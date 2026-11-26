Reliance Jio has introduced Unlimited 4G data benefits on select prepaid plans already offering Unlimited 5G. The telco has also launched new Unlimited 5G data add-on packs and an Unlimited Night Data Pack under its Happy New Year 2027 Offer.

India’s leading telecom operator, Reliance Jio, has now started offering Unlimited 4G data with its existing plans that already offer Unlimited 5G data. With this move, Jio’s prepaid plans now bundle Unlimited 4G and 5G data, similar to the offerings from other leading telecom operators Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel. Unlimited 4G and 5G data was initially introduced by Vi, followed by Airtel. TelecomTalk recently reported that Airtel had expanded its Unlimited 4G and 5G offerings to the remaining circles, making them available across all circles. Now, Reliance Jio has announced the Unlimited 4G data benefit under its Happy New Year Offer stating, “Start 2027 on a high note!”

Reference 1: Airtel Extends Unlimited 4G + 5G Data Offering to More Circles

Reference 2: Airtel Fully Unlimited Recharge Packs Are Here: What You Get in April 2026

Apart from the Unlimited 4G data benefit, Jio has also launched an Unlimited 5G Data Add-on and an Unlimited Night Data Pack as part of its year-end offer. Let’s take a look at all the benefits and packs announced by Jio and what its prepaid subscribers can enjoy this New Year 2027.

Jio Unlimited 4G and 5G Plans

1. Jio Rs 399 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan, Unlimited Data + Canva Pro Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited 4G and 5G Data (post high-speed quota, unlimited data at 64 Kbps; Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers), Unlimited Voice calls, and 100 SMS/Day.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: JioGames Mobile, FanCode (via JioTV), JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, Justdial Lite, Hyperlocal coupons, Digital Diary, JioTV, JioAICloud (includes free 50 GB storage), and Free 12-month Canva Pro worth Rs 4,000.

Jio Special Offer benefits include Free 50 GB JioAICloud storage and a JioHotstar subscription (user needs to recharge with an eligible plan within 48 hours of current plan expiry to continue enjoying the JioHotstar subscription, and log in on JioHotstar / JioGames / JioAICloud apps with the same Jio Number).

Note: Requires staying on an active Unlimited 5G Plan of Rs 349 or above to keep enjoying uninterrupted access to Canva Pro Lite, JioHotstar Mobile, and any previously claimed Pro Google Gemini benefits.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 14.25

Note: The Unlimited 4G data benefit was launched under the Happy New Year Offer on November 25, 2026.

2. Jio Rs 3999 Plan

Plan Type: Unlimited Calls and Data Plan, Unlimited Data 4G+5G and OTTs Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited 4G and 5G Data (Unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers), Unlimited Voice calls, and 100 SMS/Day.

Validity: 365 Days

Subscriptions and Special Offer Benefits: FanCode (via JioTV Mobile App), JioTV, JioAICloud (includes free 50 GB storage), and Free 12-month Canva Pro Lite worth Rs 1,590.

Jio Special Offer benefits include Free 50 GB JioAICloud storage and a JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood subscription (subject to offer availability from JioHotstar; user needs to log in on JioHotstar / JioAICloud with the same Jio Number).

Note: Users must remain on an active Unlimited 5G plan priced at Rs 349 or above to continue enjoying uninterrupted access to JioHotstar Mobile, Canva Pro/Lite, and any previously claimed Google Gemini Pro benefits.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 10.96

Note: The Unlimited 4G data benefit was launched under the Happy New Year Offer.

Jio Unlimited 5G Data Pack

1. Jio Rs 15 Plan

Plan Type: Data Pack, 1 Day of Unlimited 5G

Core Benefits: Unlimited 5G Data (applicable when latched on Jio True 5G network on a 5G-supported device) + 200 MB 4G Data (post which unlimited data at 64 Kbps; contains only data benefits).

Validity: 1 Day

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 15

Note: Jio launched its first one-day Unlimited 5G data pack, priced at Rs 15, on November 4, 2026. With this data pack, Jio customers can enjoy Unlimited 5G data and 200 MB of 4G data for one day.

2. Jio Rs 25 Plan

Plan Type: Data Pack, 2 Days of Unlimited 5G

Core Benefits: Unlimited 5G Data (applicable when latched on Jio True 5G network on a 5G-supported device) + 400 MB 4G Data (post which unlimited data at 64 Kbps; contains only data benefits).

Validity: 2 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.50

Note: The Unlimited 5G data pack with two days of validity was launched under the Happy New Year Offer.

Jio Night Data Pack

1. Jio Rs 50 Pack

Plan Type: Data Pack, Unlimited Night Data Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited 4G and 5G Data daily between 12:00 AM and 5:00 AM (contains only data benefits; unlimited 5G data is applicable when latched on the Jio True 5G network on 5G-supported devices).

Validity: 28 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 1.79

Note: Jio’s Night Data Pack was also launched under the Happy New Year Offer.

Conclusion

With the launch of the Unlimited 4G data benefit, two of Jio’s plans, priced at Rs 399 and Rs 3,999, now offer Unlimited 4G and 5G data with validity periods of 28 days and 365 days, respectively.

It appears that, with this offering, Jio is trying to raise the minimum recharge threshold to Rs 399, which could help increase the telco’s ARPU. At the same time, customers can enjoy truly unlimited data on both 4G and 5G networks without any FUP restrictions.

So, which of these plans would you choose for your next recharge? Let us know by mentioning us at @TelecomTalk.