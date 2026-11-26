Ericsson demonstrated a tactical 5G network connecting counter-drone and air-defence systems during Spain’s Atlas 26 military exercise using its Ultra Compact Core and dedicated military spectrum.

Ericsson has disclosed details of a tactical 5G deployment connecting counter-drone and air-defence systems during Spain’s Atlas 26 military exercise. The company’s November 24, 2026 announcement describes a wireless network intended to reduce reliance on fixed cables between field-deployed equipment.

Key Highlights Ericsson demonstrated a dedicated 5G network connecting counter-drone and air-defence systems during Spain’s Atlas 26 military exercise.

The deployment used Ericsson Ultra Compact Core and military-reserved spectrum operated by Spain’s Joint Cyberspace Command.

Ericsson says this was the Spanish Armed Forces’ first counter-drone interconnection relying solely on tactical 5G.

The exercise itself took place from October 19 to 23 at Médano del Loro in Huelva.

According to Ericsson’s announcement, the deployment used its Ultra Compact Core and spectrum reserved for military use, separating the network from commercial traffic. Spain’s Joint Cyberspace Command operated the system through its 5G Spanish Cyber Defense Centre. The setup combined core software, a container platform and hardware to connect distributed defence equipment.

Ericsson says this was the Spanish Armed Forces’ first counter-drone interconnection relying solely on tactical 5G. It describes low-latency exchanges between sensors, radars, command posts and other connected systems, but provides no numerical latency measurements or comparative throughput results for the exercise.

Spanish Defence Staff Confirms 5G Testing

The broader use of 5G is also documented by Spain’s defence staff. Its account of the exercise says participants tested 5G to interconnect counter-drone defences and integrate them with command-and-control arrangements and integrated air and missile defence. That provides a separate primary-source confirmation of the communications trial, although it does not supply a detailed network performance assessment.

The defence staff describes Atlas 26 as a collaboration involving armed forces, state security bodies, companies, universities and military testing centres. Its exercise briefing identifies the validation of joint procedures against unmanned aircraft as a central objective, with forces operating together under a unified command. Connectivity was one component of that wider interoperability effort.

What a Deployable Core Adds

Ericsson’s Ultra Compact Core product documentation describes a compact, dual-mode core designed for permanent installations, temporary sites and mobile command posts. The vendor says it supports integration with both Ericsson and other suppliers’ radio access networks. It also advertises preconfigured deployment, redundancy and transport in a case or vehicle.

These are product capabilities rather than measurements from Atlas 26. Their relevance to a field network is practical: communications equipment that can move with a temporary site offers a different deployment model from infrastructure tied to a fixed location. Whether that translates into a particular operational benefit depends on the complete installation and its conditions.

Part of a Wider Defence Connectivity Push

The Spanish disclosure follows another military 5G trial announced earlier this year. In February, Ericsson, Leonardo and the Italian Navy reported a maritime 5G Standalone test using a self-contained network aboard the amphibious landing ship San Giorgio. That installation included Ultra Compact Core, transport equipment and a Massive MIMO radio access network, with testing conducted during daytime and night-time training at sea.

Together, the disclosures illustrate how mobile-network technology is being evaluated for specialised communications beyond consumer services. Atlas 26 adds a land-based counter-drone integration example, but the available announcements do not establish a commercial rollout timetable or an Indian deployment. For telecom readers, the development is the demonstrated application of deployable 5G; the scale, cost and measured performance of any wider adoption remain questions for subsequent disclosures.