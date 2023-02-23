AirTrunk Commences Expansion of TOK2 Data Centre

Asia-Pacific and Japan hyper-scale data center specialist AirTrunk has started expanding on the second phase of its AirTrunk TOK2 (TOK2) data center in West Tokyo on a special groundbreaking ceremony. Strategically located in West Tokyo, TOK2 will support Japan's digitalisation as a critical digital infrastructure to power the country's acceleration to cloud technology.

Custom built to meet cloud requirements

The expansion was announced three months after site construction got underway in November 2022. The new phase will be specifically designed to satisfy cloud requirements and scale up to about 50 megawatts (MW) of capacity.

Special Guests

AirTrunk Head of Japan, Norihiro Matsushita, and senior executives from Daiwa House, Nihon Sekkei, and Obayashi, who are working with AirTrunk on the development, were among the notable attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Showcases AirTrunk's Capability

The company says, "The groundbreaking showcases AirTrunk's recognised capability to deploy enormous capacity at unprecedented speed and scale to support the rapid expansion of its large cloud customers."

Together with the East Tokyo TOK1 and 110 MW TOK2 facility has over 410 MW of capacity and give location diversity for AirTrunk's hyper-scale customers in the Tokyo region. The TOK2 data center is AirTrunk's second facility in Tokyo. TOK1's first phase with 30 MW of capacity was launched in November 2021.

AirTrunk Enters Malaysia With New Hyperscale Data Center

In January 2023, AirTrunk entered Malaysia with plans to build a 150+ Megawatt (MW) data centre in Johor Bahru at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula, opposite Singapore. The facility will be the company's first in Malaysia, taking its DC platform to over 1.35 gigawatts (GW) capacity.