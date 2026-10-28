Ai+ Hikes Price of Several Phones

Ai+, a homegrown Indian brand, has raised the price of several smartphones in India. There are over seven to eight models which have received the price hike. These include Ai+ Pulse 2 FE, Ai+ Pulse 2, Ai+ Nova 2 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G, Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G, and Ai+ NovaFlip 5G. The price hike has not happened as of yet. The hike will take place on November 15, 2026. So until November 14, 2026, you get to purchase these phones at a lower cost, which is the current price.

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Ai+ Phones Old Price vs New Price

Model Variant Current Price until 14th November Revised Price from 15th November Ai+ Pulse 2 FE 4GB + 64GB ₹8,999 ₹10,999 Ai+ Pulse 2 4GB + 64GB ₹8,999 ₹10,999 Ai+ Pulse 2 4GB + 128GB ₹9,999 ₹11,999 Ai+ Pulse 2 6GB + 128GB ₹10,999 ₹12,999 Ai+ Nova 2 5G 4GB + 64GB ₹11,999 ₹13,999 Ai+ Nova 2 5G 4GB + 128GB ₹12,999 ₹14,999 Ai+ Nova 2 5G 6GB + 128GB ₹13,999 ₹15,999 Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G 4GB + 64GB ₹12,499 ₹14,999 Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G 4GB + 128GB ₹12,999 ₹15,999 Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G 6GB + 128GB ₹14,999 ₹16,999 Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G 6GB + 128GB ₹15,999* ₹17,999 Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G 8GB + 128GB ₹16,999* ₹19,999 Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G 6GB + 128GB ₹16,999* ₹17,999 Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB ₹17,999* ₹19,999 Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G 6GB + 128GB ₹18,999* ₹20,999 Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G 8GB + 128GB ₹19,999* ₹22,999 Ai+ NovaFlip 5G 8GB + 256GB ₹49,999 ₹49,999

Ai+ has been hiking the price of its devices continously. This is not the first time this has happened. The reason why brands like Ai+ are hiking the price of their phones is because of rising memory costs. Ai+ phones have been in focus for a very long time due to aggressive marketing strategies by the brand. Ai+ has found its way to advertising with the Indian cricket team, and Samay Raina’s internet show called India’s Got Latent. The brand led by Madhav Sheth is trying to scoop up market share aggressively in the Indian market. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated about the developments in the tech and telecom world.