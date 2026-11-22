OnePlus has pushed up the Android 17 update rollout for three devices in India. The stable ColorOS 17 builds have arrived ahead of the company’s November schedule. The OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE6 got the update notice on 18th November. The OnePlus Open got its India rollout notice a day earlier, on the 17th November. All three devices were due to get the update in November. The update brings Android 17 via ColorOS 17 as OnePlus continues moving eligible Indian devices away from OxygenOS.

Key Highlights OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE6 receive Android 17 eight days ahead of schedule.

OnePlus Open gets its stable ColorOS 17 rollout notice a week early.

The updates mark another step in OnePlus’ transition from OxygenOS to ColorOS in India.

Also Read: OnePlus12 Gets ColorOS 17 Today: Here Is What You Get

Three OnePlus Phones Get Android 17 Ahead

The Nord 6, Nord CE6, and OnePlus Open have all received stable ColorOS 17 builds in India ahead of their scheduled release dates.

OnePlus has now begun rolling out Android 17 (ColorOS 17) to three more devices in India, with the update going out to eligible users ahead of the originally planned date.

The OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE6 both received stable update notices on 18th November, and the OnePlus Open received its notice on the 17th. All three devices were due to get the update later in November according to the rollout schedule.

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The update adds three devices to the current wave of the ColorOS 17 rollout in India as OnePlus continues moving eligible devices from OxygenOS to ColorOS. It’s being rolled out in batches so that it won’t be on all eligible devices at the same time.