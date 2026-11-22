OnePlus has pushed up the Android 17 update rollout for three devices in India. The stable ColorOS 17 builds have arrived ahead of the company’s November schedule. The OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE6 got the update notice on 18th November. The OnePlus Open got its India rollout notice a day earlier, on the 17th November. All three devices were due to get the update in November. The update brings Android 17 via ColorOS 17 as OnePlus continues moving eligible Indian devices away from OxygenOS.
The Nord 6, Nord CE6, and OnePlus Open have all received stable ColorOS 17 builds in India ahead of their scheduled release dates.
The OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE6 both received stable update notices on 18th November, and the OnePlus Open received its notice on the 17th. All three devices were due to get the update later in November according to the rollout schedule.
The update adds three devices to the current wave of the ColorOS 17 rollout in India as OnePlus continues moving eligible devices from OxygenOS to ColorOS. It’s being rolled out in batches so that it won’t be on all eligible devices at the same time.
Also Read: OnePlus 16 vs iQOO 16R: Both Expected to Launch in India
OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE6 and Open Get Update
The OnePlus Nord 6 was due to get ColorOS 17 on Nov 26; the stable India build was up on Nov 18. The firmware version is CPH2793_17.0.0.100(EX01).
The OnePlus Nord CE6 was also due on November 26th, with the India launch announcement going out on the 18th. The corresponding firmware version is CPH2805_17.0.0.101(EX01).
The OnePlus Open got its India rollout notice on 17th November, well in advance of the 24th November date. The update is carrying firmware version CPH2551_17.0.0.100(EX01). The release notes confirm stable builds for the Indian variants.
ColorOS 17 Replaces OxygenOS on Eligible Devices
ColorOS 17 is built on Android 17 and brings changes to the software interface, visuals, and animations. It’s a major change for OnePlus users in India as the company is moving eligible devices away from OxygenOS.
OnePlus have indicated that eligible Indian users will be able to opt to move to ColorOS when the update is made available on their phones. It also reflects the increasing software integration between OnePlus and Oppo, which have shared many software development resources.
Users should check the changelog for their device, as features and changes in an update can be device-specific.
Also Read: OnePlus N6X 5G Hits Lowest Price on Amazon at Rs 16999
How to Check for the Android 17 Update
OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE6 and Open users in India can go to Settings > About device > Software Update to check for the update. If it’s available, then the option to download and install should be present.
The rollout is phased, so some users may not see it immediately even though the release notice has gone out. Users should, of course, check their device model and regional firmware before manually installing any software package.
It’s always recommended that you back up your important data before a major OS upgrade, especially if you’re using authentication apps, work profiles, etc.
OnePlus ColorOS 17 Rollout Continues
The three phones are the latest in OnePlus’ November update wave, which also brings updates to the OnePlus 13R, the OnePlus 12, and the OnePlus Pad 3. The rollout is expected to continue across a further range of eligible devices over the coming months.
For Indian OnePlus users, the latest releases are another step in the company’s move to ColorOS, with the Nord range and the foldables now getting the Android 17-based software.
Image Credits: Shinobi, Nirmal TV, Abhishek Yadav
Every article you read here is the result of time, research, and effort. If you feel it adds value, you can support TelecomTalk.
FAQs
Which OnePlus phones received Android 17 early in India?
The OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE6 and OnePlus Open received stable ColorOS 17 rollout notices ahead of schedule.
When did the OnePlus Nord 6 receive ColorOS 17?
Its India rollout notice was published on November 18, 2026.
What is the firmware version for the OnePlus Open?
The India firmware version is CPH2551_17.0.0.100(EX01).
Does ColorOS 17 replace OxygenOS?
OnePlus is moving eligible Indian devices from OxygenOS to ColorOS 17, with users able to choose the transition when the update becomes available.
How can users check for the update?
Go to Settings, open About device and select Software Update to check availability.