OnePlus 17 5G could come with a 6.89-inch 2K display panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and BOE's next-generation LIPO panel. The 240Hz refresh rate panel is something no other phone has right now.

OnePlus 17 5G, the next expected flagship from the company will launch in 2027. It will be the most powerful phone from OnePlus yet. The OnePlus 16 recently launched in China, and is now expected to come to the Indian market as well. The rumours around the OnePlus 17 are now already surfacing online. The rumours suggest that the device will feature a 240Hz refresh rate panel. This is extremely high and would likely be supported by different gaming titles. The development has not come from OnePlus directly. Along with that, the device will have a wide-screen display panel.

OnePlus 17 5G Display Details Surface Online

OnePlus 17 5G could come with a 6.89-inch 2K display panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and BOE’s next-generation LIPO panel. The 240Hz refresh rate panel is something no other phone has right now. This would be a huge upgrade over the OnePlus 16 5G. The OnePlus 16 5G has a 185Hz refresh rate panel, meanwhile the OnePlus 17 5G is expected to take it a notch higher to 240Hz.

OnePlus 17 will also feature a super fast-processor. OnePlus 17 will likely come with a base configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the same as the OnePlus 16.

The OnePlus 16 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ (1272 x 2772 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. This phone runs on ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC, and it carries a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 200MP primary camera. The device also has a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto camera. OnePlus 16 packs a 50MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. There is also a 9000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech developments in the global market.