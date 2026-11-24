Motorola Signature 27 will launch in India on December 9, 2026. The company confirmed that the device will launch in India via a post on social media platform X. The phone will be available on the official website of Motorola.in.

Motorola, a tech company, will soon be launching the Signature 27 in India very soon. The company had shown the device at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. This is going to be a follow up of the Motorola Signature, which has already launched in India. The Signature 27 is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. Motorola Signature 27 will enter India’s competitive smartphone market. Now the company has officially announced the launch date of the phone. Let us take a look at the launch details which are now revealed by the brand.

Motorola Signature 27 India Launch Date

Motorola Signature 27 will launch in India on December 9, 2026. The company confirmed that the device will launch in India via a post on social media platform X. The phone will be available on the official website of Motorola.in. The launch details have not been shared by the brand.

The specifications of the Signature 27 will be largely the same as the device which has been showcased at the global market. In the global market, the device was launched in two colours – Pantone Coal Smoke, and Pantone Capulet Olive. The device will come with IP68/IP69-rated design. It has Cornin Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 screen and an aluminum frame. The device is also MIL-STD-810H compliant.

The Signature 27 has a 6.78-inch Tandemo OLED panel with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and this can reach a high brightness mode of 3000nits and 12000nits of high peak brightness when needed. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme 6, and it is equipped with UFS 4.1 internal storage and LPDDR5X RAM.

The device has a 50MP primary camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The device has a 7000mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone is capable of recording up to 8K resolution at 30fps. There is also a dedicated action sensor on the phone.