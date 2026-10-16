Jio IPO: How to Apply, Check Eligibility and Get Share Allotment

Reliance Jio has announced its IPO, led by Managing Director Akash M Ambani and Director Isha M Ambani. Jio prepares to launch its IPO on October 21, 2026. Jio Platforms has shared information on investor categories, the application process, how to avail reserved quotas for shareholders and employees, and how to place a bid to acquire new Jio shares. According to Jio’s confirmation, the IPO will be valued at Rs 30,213 crores, equivalent to $3.2 billion. If you want to apply for new Jio stocks in this IPO, here is how to check eligibility and get stock allotment.

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If you’re looking to invest in the Jio IPO but still wondering how it could benefit your financial portfolio, we’ve got you covered.

Jio is backed by India’s billion-dollar giant, Reliance Industries. With the Jio IPO launch, you can invest early in one of the country’s biggest telecom giants, which holds a 39.31% market share (as of August 2026).

It competes with other telecom leaders like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Early access to Jio stocks can offer long-term returns.

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Jio is a technology company that has grown rapidly under the leadership of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, despite being in the market for just 10 years.

If you get the allotment of Jio stocks through the IPO and hold them long-term, it can contribute to wealth creation. Investing in Jio also helps diversify your financial portfolio by adding one of India’s fastest-growing telecom companies.

Jio IPO Explained: Investor Categories You Should Know

If you are not confident after learning about the benefits of investing in the Jio IPO, let’s look at the categories available to invest in Jio.

Jio has classified its investors into different categories for Jio’s IPO, which include:

Reliance Individual Investors (RIIs): Investors under Reliance Individual Investors (RIIs) apply for the Jio IPO up to Rs 2 lakh, which allots 14 lots in total, with a minimum per-lot price of Rs 13,428.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Within NIIs, there are two subdivisions: small HNI (Small High Net-Worth Individual), where investors must purchase a minimum of 15 lots (180 shares) at a cost of Rs 2,01,420, and a maximum of 74 lots (888 shares).

The other division is for big HNIs (Big Non-Institutional Investors), where investors can invest in a minimum of 75 lots or 900 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 10,07,100.

Qualified Institutional Investors (QIBs): The next category is Qualified Institutional Investors (QIBs). This includes eligible investors such as mutual funds, banks, and insurance companies.

Additionally, the Jio Platforms IPO has a reserved quota for eligible employees and existing Reliance Industries shareholders.

Jio IPO: How to Apply – Step-by-Step Guide

Reliance Jio announced that public subscriptions will open on October 21, 2026, and anchor investors can bid from October 19, 2026.

You can apply through brokers, banks, and authorized IPO platforms. Select an eligible category, enter your PAN and demat details, and pay via UPI or ASBA, a SEBI-regulated payment method for IPO applications.

The Jio IPO is scheduled to open on October 21, 2026, and close on October 23, 2026. The price band will be between Rs 1065 and Rs 1119 per share, with a lot size of 12 shares.

Step 1: Access Eligible Brokers or Banks to Make Your Jio IPO Investment

You can buy the Jio IPO through official brokers like Zerodha and dian Groww, banks, and authorized IPO buying platforms for the public.

Before October 21, 2026, please do make sure that you have the following with you:

An active demat account.

A valid PAN linked to your investment account.

A bank account in your name.

UPI access for an IPO mandate, or a bank that supports ASBA applications.

Sufficient funds available to cover the application.

Step 2: How Much Money You Need to Invest in the Jio IPO

You can choose how many lots to purchase; 1 lot equals 12 shares. You can select a bid price per share from Rs 119 (lower end) to Rs 1064 (upper end).

For a beginner investor, one lot at Rs 1,119 costs Rs 13,428, and if your budget allows, you can buy more lots to buy more Jio shares.

Step 3: Apply Through Your Broker’s App

First, open your investment broker app, log in, and go to the IPO section under Stocks, Investment, or Explore. Select the Jio IPO listed after October 21, 2026.

Step 4: Entering Bid Details – As Per Your Investor Category

Select the investor category, enter the number of lots, and choose the upper price. One lot costs 13,428.

If you are a beginner investor, you will fall under the Retail Individual Investor (RII) category when applying for the Jio IPO platforms.

Under this category, you can buy Jio IPO lots with an application amount up to Rs 2 lakhs. Investing above 2 lakhs and below 10 lakhs places you in the Small HNI (SNII) category under Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Investing more than Rs 10 lakhs places you in the Big HNI (bNII) category.

Step 4: Enter Your Payment Details – Payment Can Be Made Through UPI or Banks

You can now submit the application and open your UPI app to make payments. If you pay through your bank app, open it to approve the payment and the UPI mandate.

Step 4: Make Sure To Check If You Got a Jio IPO Allotment

However, you must confirm that your investment amount has been allocated. If the Jio IPO is oversubscribed, your application is likely to be rejected.

Also, make sure you don’t apply with duplicate applications, incorrect details, invalid PAN details, demat accounts, or failed or unapproved payment mandates.

For readers unsure about the UPI Mandate, this banking process blocks the amount you select for purchase without debiting it.

If you are approved for the new Jio IPO lots, we will debit the amount. If your application is rejected, the blocked amount will be released.

Image Credits: Stocki_zen

Disclaimer – This is not an investment advice.

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