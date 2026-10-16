Jio IPO: How to Apply, Check Eligibility and Get Share Allotment

Reliance Jio has announced its IPO, led by Managing Director Akash M Ambani and Director Isha M Ambani. Jio prepares to launch its IPO on October 21, 2026. Jio Platforms has shared information on investor categories, the application process, how to avail reserved quotas for shareholders and employees, and how to place a bid to acquire new Jio shares. According to Jio’s confirmation, the IPO will be valued at Rs 30,213 crores, equivalent to $3.2 billion. If you want to apply for new Jio stocks in this IPO, here is how to check eligibility and get stock allotment.

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Key Highlights

  • Jio Platforms' IPO is expected to open for subscription on October 21, 2026, with bidding set to close on October 23.
  • To subscribe to the new Jio IPO, you can choose from three categories: RII, NII, and QIB, plus potential reserved quotas for eligible employees and Reliance Industries shareholders.
  • Investors can check the IPO application process, lot-based bidding, UPI or ASBA payments, and how to check allotment status.

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Jio IPO – What’s the Actual Benefit of Investing in Jio IPO

If you’re looking to invest in the Jio IPO but still wondering how it could benefit your financial portfolio, we’ve got you covered.

Jio is backed by India’s billion-dollar giant, Reliance Industries. With the Jio IPO launch, you can invest early in one of the country’s biggest telecom giants, which holds a 39.31% market share (as of August 2026).

It competes with other telecom leaders like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Early access to Jio stocks can offer long-term returns.