Isha Ambani Talks About How Jio’s Idea was Born

Reliance Jio, which is soon going to go for a historic IPO (Initial Public Offering) in India, started with a very small problem almost two decades back. Isha Ambani, in the press conference of Jio Platforms IPO, said, that back in 2009-2010, she couldn’t upload a simple assigment over the internet when she and Akash came back from the United States (US) over a college break. The internet experience was not seamless back then and that sparked the idea for Jio, which is now the largest telecom operator in India.

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The question that came in Isha’s mind was “Why was it that we didn’t have the same type of connectivity that we enjoyed in the West?” Jio today serves more than 500 million Indians with mobile services, and millions with wireline broadband access too. Not just the consumers, but Jio is also helping small businesses and enterprises come onboard the digital train through its B2B services.

“Akash firmly believed that the answer and solution to this was creating a digital technology platform company. In 2016, Jio launched, and here we are today in 2026,” Isha Ambani said.

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Reliance Industries has decided that this Jio IPO will be through a fresh issue of shares. There is no sale of stake by older players, so no one is technically exiting.

Reliance Jio IPO Date

Reliance Jio will open its IPO on October 21, and the IPO will close on October 23, 2026. The shares are expected to be listed on October 28, and start trading from that day. Jio Platforms has set the price band at Rs 1065 to Rs 1119 and the retail investors have to bid for at least a lot of 12 shares, and in multiples of 12 thereafter. There are also reservations for Reliance Industries shareholders as well as eligible Jio Platforms employees. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay tuned to updates.