Vivo V80 FE 5G India Launch: How Different from Vivo V80 5G
Vivo V80 FE 5G has been spotted for BIS certification in India under model number V2624, hinting at an upcoming launch. It features a powerful Dimensity chipset, a flagship 200MP main camera sensor, and a larger 7200mAh battery. The recently launched Vivo V80 5G has a 7000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Here is what we know:
Vivo is gearing up to launch its next phone, the Vivo V80 FE, following the release of the Vivo V80 flagship and the Vivo X Fold 6 foldable flagship in early October. The new Vivo V80 FE 5G will join Vivo’s V series flagship smartphones. Recently, the Vivo V80 FE 5G was spotted at India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification with model number V2624. Insider details about its specifications and features hint at an imminent launch.
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Key Highlights
After the Vivo V80 5G launch, Vivo’s next V-series phone, the Vivo V80 FE 5G, was spotted on the BIS certification list, hinting at an upcoming Indian launch.
The new Vivo V80 FE 5G will feature a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display and the latest Dimensity chipset, though the exact model is unconfirmed. Meanwhile, the Vivo V80 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.
Vivo V80 FE will likely be priced at around Rs 40,000, while the Vivo V80 flagship was priced at Rs 69,999 for the base model.
Under the hood, the Vivo V80 FE 5G is speculated to use a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, though the model number is unconfirmed.
Alongside the Dimensity chipset, the Vivo V80 FE 5G will get up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, an upgrade over the LPDDR5 RAM on the previous V70 FE variant. For storage, it will offer up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
On the other hand, the Vivo V80 5G features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, built on a new 4nm architecture, and delivers solid out-of-the-box performance.
In AnTuTu 11 testing, it scores 1,329,936 points, a strong number for the price. In Geekbench 6 testing, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 scores 1,270 points in single-core and 4,106 points in multi-core performance.
The Vivo V80 offers up to 8GB of faster LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of faster UFS 3.1 storage.
On the camera front, the Vivo V80 FE 5G is speculated to feature a flagship 200MP main sensor with OIS.
It will include a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor but skip the third telephoto sensor. On the front, there will be a 50 MP selfie camera.
Compared to last year’s V70 FE, the Vivo V80 FE will get an upgraded ultra-wide-angle sensor and a bigger, improved selfie shooter.
The recently launched Vivo V80 5G packs a 50MP main sensor with OIS support. It also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 115-degree field of view.
The standard V80 5G doesn’t skip the telephoto sensor, offering a 50MP periscope telephoto. On the front, the Vivo V80 has a 50MP selfie shooter.
Battery
The Vivo V80 FE is rumoured to feature a larger 7200mAh battery, faster 90W wired charging, reverse charging, and bypass support.
Meanwhile, the recently launched Vivo V80 5G packs a larger 7000mAh battery and supports 90W wired charging, plus reverse and bypass charging.
Vivo V80 FE 5G vs V80 5G: India Price Comparison
Vivo has not confirmed the Indian price of the Vivo V80 FE 5G.
Last year, Vivo launched the V70 FE at Rs 37999. The upcoming Vivo V80 FE 5G will likely be priced similarly, but may see a slight hike due to the global memory chip shortage.
We expect the Vivo V80 FE to launch in India with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for Rs 40,000. The Vivo V80 5G base model with the same specs is priced at Rs 62,999. The next model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 69,999, and the top-end 8GB/512GB variant costs Rs 79,999.
Image Credits: GkShipper, Anant Rawat
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FAQs
When will the Vivo V80 FE 5G launch in India?
Vivo has not announced a launch date for the V80 FE 5G. Its appearance in the BIS certification database hints that an India launch may be coming soon.
What is the expected price of the Vivo V80 FE 5G in India?
The Vivo V80 FE 5G is expected to start at around Rs 40,000 for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant, though Vivo has not yet confirmed the price.
What are the expected specifications of the Vivo V80 FE 5G?
The Vivo V80 FE 5G is rumoured to feature a 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 200MP main camera, and a 7200mAh battery with 90W charging support.
What is the difference between the Vivo V80 FE 5G and Vivo V80 5G?
The Vivo V80 FE 5G is expected to have a larger display and battery and a higher-resolution 200MP main camera. The Vivo V80 5G features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, a 144Hz display, and a dedicated 50MP periscope telephoto camera.
What is the price of the Vivo V80 5G in India?
The Vivo V80 5G is listed at Rs 62,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs 69,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and Rs 79,999 for the 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant.