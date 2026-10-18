Vivo V80 FE 5G India Launch: How Different from Vivo V80 5G

Vivo is gearing up to launch its next phone, the Vivo V80 FE, following the release of the Vivo V80 flagship and the Vivo X Fold 6 foldable flagship in early October. The new Vivo V80 FE 5G will join Vivo’s V series flagship smartphones. Recently, the Vivo V80 FE 5G was spotted at India’s Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification with model number V2624. Insider details about its specifications and features hint at an imminent launch.

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Key Highlights After the Vivo V80 5G launch, Vivo’s next V-series phone, the Vivo V80 FE 5G, was spotted on the BIS certification list, hinting at an upcoming Indian launch.

The new Vivo V80 FE 5G will feature a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED display and the latest Dimensity chipset, though the exact model is unconfirmed. Meanwhile, the Vivo V80 5G uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V80 FE will likely be priced at around Rs 40,000, while the Vivo V80 flagship was priced at Rs 69,999 for the base model.

As Vivo prepares to launch the Vivo V80 FE in India, we’ve got you covered with its features, pricing, and how it will be different from the recently launched Vivo V80 5G.

Also Read: Vivo Y600S Pro 5G With Dimensity 7300e: India Launch Soon?

Vivo V80 FE 5G vs V80 5G: Specifications and Key Differences Compared

The BIS certification listing indicates that the Vivo V80 FE 5G will launch soon. The listed model number for the Vivo V80 FE is V2624.

Although the launch date hasn’t been leaked yet, we have some insider details on the specifications and features you will get, and how it will differ from the recently launched Vivo V80 flagship.