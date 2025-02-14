DoT to Deactivate 27 Lakh SIM Cards in Bihar: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Users who have more than nine SIM cards will have to inform their respective telecom operators and tell them which SIMs they are ready to get rid of. In case they do not do so, their 10th SIM card will be deactivated automatically.

Highlights

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to disconnect over 27 lakh SIM cards.
  • This is for the Bihar License Service Area (LSA).
  • According to the rules set by DoT, no mobile subscriber in India can have more than nine SIM cards under his/her name.

Follow Us

dot to deactivate 27 lakh sim cards

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to disconnect over 27 lakh SIM cards. This is for the Bihar License Service Area (LSA). Amongst the 27 lakh SIM cards, over 3 lakh SIMs have been issued by the state-run telecom company (BSNL), while the remaining have been issued by the private telcos including Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi). This crackdown is primarily for customers who have more than nine SIM cards under their name. According to the rules set by DoT, no mobile subscriber in India can have more than nine SIM cards under his/her name.




Read More - Bharti Airtel’s 1.5GB Daily Data Plans for Customers

Users who have more than nine SIM cards will have to inform their respective telecom operators and tell them which SIMs they are ready to get rid of. In case they do not do so, their 10th SIM card will be deactivated automatically. This move from the government comes as a response to the rising cyber crime in Bihar, said an IANS report.

According to the report, there are thousands of individuals in Bihar who have more than nine SIMs registered under their names. Limiting the number of SIM cards one user can have reduces the scope of cyber crime as traceability becomes easier for the authorities.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic :Self-developed system, self-developed chips, self-developed photography, 6000mah +100W.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Faraz :

I have got more downtime in Airtel, 7-8 hours every month twice or thrice..

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Jio user :

On two of my location jio 5g indoor coverage is poor switches to 4g but Airtel works perfectly and getting…

Airtel Expands Network to Cover Over 89,000 Villages in India

shivraj roy :

Damn at first i thought its one of those Fan made or either rumors of jio hotstar logo turns out…

JioStar Launches OTT Platform JioHotstar, Merging JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar

Jio user :

Subscriber wise jio is in top but coverage and speedwise Airtel is best.... Open signal report says Airtel 5g speed…

Airtel Expands Network to Cover Over 89,000 Villages in India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments