BSNL Reports Rs 262 Crore Profit in Q3, Marking First Profit Since 2007



Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) reported a profit of Rs 262 crore in the third quarter of the financial year, marking its first return to profitability since 2007. The state-run telecom company attributed this turnaround to its focus on innovation, customer-centric service improvements, aggressive network expansion, and cost optimisation measures.

Revenue Growth Across Key Segments

"We are pleased with our financial performance this quarter, which reflects our focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and aggressive network expansion. With these efforts, we expect revenue growth to improve, exceeding 20 percent by the end of the financial year," A Robert J Ravi, CMD, BSNL, said in a statement on Friday, February 14, 2025.

This Rs 262-crore profit underscores BSNL's resurgence and long-term sustainability, Ravi said, adding that the company has successfully reduced its financial costs and overall expenditure, leading to a decline in losses by over Rs 1,800 crore compared to last year.

The company reported that its mobility services revenue grew by 15 percent, while Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) revenue increased by 18 percent, and leased line services revenue rose by 14 percent compared to Q3 of the previous year.

"To enhance our customer experience, BSNL has introduced new innovations such as National WiFi Roaming, BiTV – Free Entertainment for All Mobile Customers, and IFTV for All FTTH Customers. Our continuous focus on Quality of Service and Service Assurance has further strengthened customer trust and reinforced BSNL's position as a leading telecom service provider in India," Ravi added.

BSNL 4G Rollout

BSNL further said it accelerated its 4G rollout, upgraded fiber-optic infrastructure, and strengthened connectivity across urban and rural areas.

The company emphasized its continued focus on service excellence, 5G preparedness, and digital transformation, which will further help BSNL remain competitive. It reiterated that revenue growth is expected to exceed 20 percent by the end of the financial year.

"This financial turnaround underscores BSNL's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable telecom services while driving India's digital growth. The company remains dedicated to enhancing service delivery, expanding its customer base, and contributing to the Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision," the telco said.

Government Support for BSNL’s Expansion

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved a financial package of approximately Rs 6,000 crore to expedite the expansion of BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)'s 4G network. The plan includes the installation of around one lakh 4G sites to enhance connectivity and provide improved network services to consumers.