Anthropic Partners With UK Government to Explore How AI Can Enhance Public Services



Artificial Intelligence company Anthropic has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to explore how advanced AI can improve public services. The collaboration will focus on integrating Anthropic’s AI model, Claude, to enhance how UK citizens access government information and services online.

Anthropic and DSIT Sign AI Collaboration

The partnership also aims to establish best practices for responsibly deploying AI in the public sector while also exploring additional opportunities to boost AI innovation, economic development, and scientific progress. Key areas of focus include:

Advancing AI-driven research and development by leveraging the UK's strengths in science and data.

Securing AI infrastructure and supply chains to support the UK's future AI ecosystem.

Fueling economic growth by empowering startups, universities, and organizations with AI tools.

Tracking AI’s Impact on Labor Markets

Anthropic's Economic Index—which uses anonymized conversations on Claude.ai to track AI's impact on labor markets—will also provide insights to help the UK adapt its workforce for an AI-driven future. Additionally, Anthropic will collaborate with the UK AI Security Institute to evaluate AI capabilities and mitigate potential security risks.

Governments Use Claude for Public Services

Anthropic stated that Governments worldwide are already using Claude to enhance public services. In Washington, DC, AI-powered chatbots improve healthcare accessibility, while the European Parliament has reduced document search times by 80 percent. In the UK, Swindon Borough Council's "Simply Readable" tool simplifies documents for people with learning disabilities.

Additionally, Palantir is partnering with Amazon Web Services and Anthropic to enable Claude in US classified environments to improve intelligence analysis, assist officials in decision-making processes, streamline resource-intensive tasks, and boost operational efficiency across departments.