Palantir and Anduril Launch AI Consortium to Strengthen US National Security



Palantir and defense technology company Anduril Industries have teamed up to form a new consortium focused on ensuring US leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) for national security. The initiative aims to overcome key challenges in AI adoption within defense sectors: data readiness and processing at scale.

Key Challenges in AI Adoption for Defense

"Our goal is to deliver the technological infrastructure, from the edge to the enterprise, that can enable our government and industry partners to transform America’s world-leading AI advancements into next-generation military and national security capabilities," the companies said in a joint statement on December 6.

Palantir explained that the partnership is focused on solving two main problems that limit the adoption of AI for national security purposes. The first is data readiness. Most useful national security data— government data that are collected and created by sensors, vehicles, weapons, and robots at the tactical edge—are not retained for AI training and algorithm development. Exabytes of defense data, indispensable for AI training and inferencing, are currently evaporating. What should be America’s ultimate asymmetric advantage over our adversaries is instead our biggest lost opportunity, Palantir highlighted.

The partnership will address the loss of critical national security data by utilising Anduril’s Lattice software and Menace hardware to securely collect and distribute tactical data from the field. This will enable large-scale retention of data crucial for AI training, which is currently being lost.

According to the partners, the second problem that the companies seek to solve exists when processing data at scale. Even with national security data that are retained, no secure enterprise pipeline exists to turn that data into AI capabilities. US companies are developing world-leading models but struggling to deploy them at scale with government partners for defense applications.

Palantir's AI Platform

To address this, Palantir will contribute its AI Platform (AIP) to manage and structure the data for AI development, meeting the security standards required for defense applications. The platform will provide a secure, scalable pipeline for deploying, retraining, and redeploying AI models for national security purposes.

The collaboration integrates Anduril's edge-based mission autonomy with Palantir's enterprise data management, ensuring seamless AI-driven operations from the tactical edge to the enterprise.

According to the companies, this platform is already in place and in use by Anduril and Palantir for their own corporate purposes and with government contracts that enables this work to begin immediately.

Expanding to Industry Partners

"Ultimately, Palantir and Anduril expect to expand the partnership to other industry partners that have unique contributions to make to this unique mission. No single company is capable of delivering on the promise of AI for national security," the companies said adding, "It takes a team of companies that are willing and able to ensure that the US government remains the world leader in fielding advanced technologies that keep our citizens safe."

The joint effort promises to advance the US's technological edge in defense, maintaining its position as the global leader in AI for national security.