Lumos Expands Fiber Optic Internet to Franklin County, Ohio



US fiber optic internet and home Wi-Fi provider Lumos announced that it is expanding its services into Franklin County, Ohio, marking its fourth large-scale build in the state. The project will lay over 1,000 miles of fiber, bringing fiber internet to 100,000 more residents and businesses across the Columbus Metro area.

Serving Underserved Communities

Lumos aims to address the region's demand for high-speed connectivity, affordability, and increased broadband competition. The company will be the first fiber provider for many homes and businesses in areas such as Columbus, Westerville, Blendon Township, Mifflin Township, Clinton Township, Minerva Park, Linden, Arlington Park, Bridgeview, Somerset and Argyle Park.

"Our team has hit the ground running in Ohio, and residents have made one thing clear—they want better internet options," said Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos. "We're excited to bring industry-leading fiber technology to Franklin County, giving people better access to work, school, telemedicine, and all the online activities that keep them connected and moving forward.

Privately Funded Investment

Unlike many broadband expansions, Lumos said it is funding the project without public grants, highlighting its commitment to long-term economic and technological growth in Franklin County. The investment will support businesses, improve online learning for students, and bridge the digital divide in underserved neighbourhoods.

"I appreciate Lumos' commitment to Ohio," said US Senator Jon Husted. Bringing fiber to an additional 110,000 homes and businesses will be transformative for communities like Linden.

Construction Set to Begin

Engineering work for the expansion is already underway, with construction set to begin in early 2025, according to Lumos.

Lumos provides fiber optic internet, home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to more than 475,000 homes, businesses, and multi-family buildings in six states across the eastern US.