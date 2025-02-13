Lumos Expands Fiber Optic Internet to Franklin County, Ohio

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Construction will soon begin in Franklin County, bringing fiber internet to 11 cities and communities.

Highlights

  • The project will install over 1,000 miles of fiber infrastructure.
  • 100,000 additional residents and businesses will gain access to high-speed internet.
  • The investment is privately funded, with no public grants.

Follow Us

Lumos Expands Fiber Optic Internet to Franklin County, Ohio
US fiber optic internet and home Wi-Fi provider Lumos announced that it is expanding its services into Franklin County, Ohio, marking its fourth large-scale build in the state. The project will lay over 1,000 miles of fiber, bringing fiber internet to 100,000 more residents and businesses across the Columbus Metro area.

Also Read: Lumos Announces USD 246 Million Expansion of Fiber Optic Internet in Illinois




Serving Underserved Communities

Lumos aims to address the region's demand for high-speed connectivity, affordability, and increased broadband competition. The company will be the first fiber provider for many homes and businesses in areas such as Columbus, Westerville, Blendon Township, Mifflin Township, Clinton Township, Minerva Park, Linden, Arlington Park, Bridgeview, Somerset and Argyle Park.

"Our team has hit the ground running in Ohio, and residents have made one thing clear—they want better internet options," said Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos. "We're excited to bring industry-leading fiber technology to Franklin County, giving people better access to work, school, telemedicine, and all the online activities that keep them connected and moving forward.

Privately Funded Investment

Unlike many broadband expansions, Lumos said it is funding the project without public grants, highlighting its commitment to long-term economic and technological growth in Franklin County. The investment will support businesses, improve online learning for students, and bridge the digital divide in underserved neighbourhoods.

"I appreciate Lumos' commitment to Ohio," said US Senator Jon Husted. Bringing fiber to an additional 110,000 homes and businesses will be transformative for communities like Linden.

Also Read: Lumos Announces USD 150 Million Fiber-Optic Expansion in Stark County, Ohio

Construction Set to Begin

Engineering work for the expansion is already underway, with construction set to begin in early 2025, according to Lumos.

Lumos provides fiber optic internet, home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to more than 475,000 homes, businesses, and multi-family buildings in six states across the eastern US.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Mohammed Jassim :

I don't expect Vi 5g would be available in every town and village,but i really hate the fact that some…

Vi's 5G Launch Timeline Confirmed, What You Should Know

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Oppo Find X8 Ultra as per leaks concerned - 6.82" 2K BOE X2 LTPO 10 bit flat…

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

I have no idea. I have suggested these to one of the fellow readers who was using Vi unlimited postpaid…

Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout…

TheAndroidFreak :

Netboon is best one if you are using Jio.

Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout…

TheAndroidFreak :

In UPE, Vi is unbeatable.Band 3+Band 1+Band 41(10+20Mhz+20Mhz).

Airtel Expands Network to Cover Over 89,000 Villages in India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments