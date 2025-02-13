Ericsson Launches New Radio, Antenna and RAN Connect Products

Ericsson has just announced the launch of new radio, antenna,, and RAN (radio access network) Connect products for its portfolio. These new products will be showcased by the company at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. These new products from the company will empower the communication service providers (CSPs) across the world to enhance their services. Ericsson now has 130 products supporting open and programmable networks during 2025.









Ericsson said, "Programmability leverages Ericsson’s many-core architecture and extensive sleep modes within Ericsson Silicon to implement intents such as energy savings without compromising customer experience."

The flagship product of Ericsson in this portfolio is the AIR 3266, a wide-band TDD (Time Division Duplexing) and Massive MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) radio with 400W output power in an ultra-slim design. The AIR 3266 is capable of boosting the spectral efficiency and uplink performance. At the same time, the radio can reduce energy consumption by up to 30% and embodied carbon footprint by up to 50%.

Ericsson Introduces RAN Connect

Ericsson is also introducing RAN Connect. These are open fronthaul solutions aimed to help with maximising scalability and efficiency. With the RAN Connect solutions, the CSPs can aggregate radio traffic. RAN Connect 6381, RAN Connect 6682, and RAN Connect 6681 are few of the key products under the RAN Connect portfolio.

Mårten Lerner, Head of Product Area Networks at Ericsson, said, "With 5G expected to carry 80 percent of total mobile data traffic by the end of 2030, we see an industry need for 5G equipment that strikes the perfect balance between superior performance, best-in-class TCO, and unmatched sustainability. The ultra-light radios simplify deployment, and the interleaved antennas optimize site usage by integrating multiple M-MIMO frequency bands."