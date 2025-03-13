Airtel Offers Insurance Bundled Prepaid Plans for Mumbai Users



Bharti Airtel has started offering prepaid plans bundled with accidental insurance as part of its rewards to Airtel users in Mumbai. Airtel, serving 10.06 million wireless subscribers in the Mumbai Metro as of December 2024, according to TRAI, now offers three prepaid plans across multiple price segments, which come exclusively with accident insurance coverage.

Details of Airtel's Prepaid Insurance Plans

The three prepaid plans—Rs 239, Rs 399, and Rs 969—are available only in the Mumbai circle as of this writing and offer voice, SMS, and data benefits, respectively. Let's now take a look at the plans and the benefits they offer.

Airtel Rs 239 Prepaid Insurance Plan - Voice-Centric

The first plan offered by Airtel with accidental insurance is Rs 239. This is a basic voice-centric plan, offering unlimited voice, 2GB of data, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days. After exceeding the daily quota, data speed will be reduced to up to 64 Kbps. Airtel rewards include a Rs 1 lakh accidental insurance cover and free Hello Tunes.

Airtel Rs 399 Prepaid Insurance Plan - Unlimited 5G

If you are looking for unlimited 5G data with an insurance benefit, Airtel offers the Rs 399 prepaid insurance plan with 28 days of validity. The plan provides unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day. After exceeding the daily quota, data speed will be reduced to up to 64 Kbps. As part of rewards, Airtel offers unlimited 5G data, a Rs 1 lakh accidental insurance cover, and free Hello Tunes.

Airtel Rs 969 Prepaid Insurance Plan - 1.5GB per Day

If you are looking for a long-term prepaid plan with insurance coverage, Airtel offers the Rs 969 plan with 84 days of validity. This prepaid plan includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data per day. Under Airtel rewards, Airtel offers a Rs 1 lakh accidental insurance cover, a RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24/7 Circle membership for three months, and free Hello Tunes.

Policy Coverage and Validity

Upon recharging with a specific prepaid insurance plan, an Airtel subscriber will be covered for Rs 1 lakh for accidental disability or death and Rs 25,000 for hospitalisation (24 hours or more) due to an accident, powered by ICICI Lombard. The cover starts the next day of recharge. The Rs 239 and Rs 399 prepaid insurance plans come with coverage validity of 30 days, while the Rs 969 prepaid plan comes with coverage validity of 90 days.

Eligibility and Terms & Conditions

The policy is applicable to select (above discussed) Airtel prepaid recharge packs and subscribers between the ages of 18 and 80 years as of the date of the prepaid recharge. Airtel stated that the policy will be issued in the name of the individual recorded as part of the customer's KYC with Airtel at the time of connection activation. The insurance policy will start on the date of recharge for the respective STV, as per the terms.

Other Terms and Conditions

Please note that you will be able to avail of the offer only as long as you remain an Airtel subscriber using the specified STV. Changing number ownership within the policy duration or porting your mobile number from Airtel to a different operator will terminate the insurance policy. If you are a subscriber of two or more Airtel prepaid plans, the maximum insurance cover will be Rs 5,00,000.

Airtel's Focus on the Mumbai Circle

It appears that Airtel is placing special focus on Mumbai, considering it the financial capital of India. Moreover, the metro city connects the world through its international airport and port; hence, Airtel's emphasis on Mumbai is not surprising. Just yesterday, Airtel highlighted that over 3,600 employees in Mumbai stepped out of their offices to engage directly with customers, retailers, and stakeholders as part of the company's annual "Customer Day" celebrations to receive direct feedback and improve services.

Furthermore, Airtel added 49,587 wireless subscribers in Mumbai, bringing its total wireless subscriber base in the metro to 10,066,642 (10.06 million), according to TRAI's (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) Telecom Subscription data for December 2024.

Insurance-bundled plans are not new to Airtel, as the telco has previously offered them with Airtel Life Insurance recharges of Rs 179 (which included Rs 2 lakh term life insurance from Bharti AXA Life) and Rs 279 (which included Rs 4 lakh term life insurance from HDFC Life).

