Wi-Fi at Your Home Can Improve Using Mesh Routers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

A mesh router is a system of routers or it could be even one additional router which connects to your main router connected with the LAN (local area network) cable.

Most Indian homes today are using a fixed-broadband connection or what we call it - Wi-Fi. The Wi-Fi networks are good when you are close to the router. However, when you go a little far, or to a spot of your home which is far from the router, then the Wi-Fi doesn't work as well. This is because of the network interference caused by walls, objects, and more. However, you can improve your experience by using a mesh router. With mesh routers, you can expand the reach of your Wi-Fi network exponentially. Let me explain how.




A mesh router is a system of routers or it could be even one additional router which connects to your main router connected with the LAN (local area network) cable. The mesh router/routers are placed strategically at a house or an office to ensure that there's no dark network zone. Thus, whenever you move around the premises, you will always be connected to a strong Wi-Fi signal and get a great internet experience.

With the mesh routers, you get improved coverage and a better performance of upload and download speeds in all parts of the home/premises. What's more is that the router network is easily scalable. Further, if you have many devices that rely on the Wi-Fi network, then your best bet is a mesh router network. Especially if it is a smart home system your are powering which includes security cameras, fridge, TV, and products such as Amazon Alexa and Apple HomePod.

There are many brands that operate in this space. The performance of Wi-Fi signficantly improves with a mesh network. But there's one thing, mesh routers are not cheap. They are pretty expensive, and it may not be worth it for everyone, especially the ones who get a decent coverage in their homes.

