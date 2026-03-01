Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Data Voucher Benefits Explained

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, recently brought a Rs 99 data voucher for the users. This data voucher stands out from the others, because it promises unlimited data. But like always, as is the case with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, unlimited doesn't really mean unlimited. This is an add-on data pack, which will only work for users who already have an active service validity prepaid plan. Data vouchers from Vodafone Idea are meant for prepaid users, and is available for customers in every licensed service area (LSA).









Here are the benefits of this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Data Voucher with Unlimited Data

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 data voucher comes with unlimited data, and this data is actually not truly unlimited. The data is capped at 20GB per day. This voucher has a validity of 2 days. So essentially, you will get 40GB of total data with the plan. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data of 20GB each day, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

The cost is basically Rs 49.5 or Rs 50 rounded off for 20GB of data each day. This is 4G data, and users who are already on the 5G plan will not really need it. However, for 4G users, who need a lot of data for short-term use can invest and recharge with this plan. Note that this is not cheap and you can definitely go for unlimited 4G and 5G plans from Vi if you decide to recharge with this data voucher twice a month. Because then effectively you will be spending Rs 200 extra on top of your base plan, which would cost close to Rs 200 on average at least for most consumers in India.