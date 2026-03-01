Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Data Voucher Benefits Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 data voucher comes with unlimited data, and this data is actually not truly unlimited. The data is capped at 20GB per day. This voucher has a validity of 2 days.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, recently brought a Rs 99 data voucher for the users.
  • This data voucher stands out from the others, because it promises unlimited data.
  • But like always, as is the case with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, unlimited doesn't really mean unlimited.

Follow Us

vodafone idea rs 99 data voucher benefits

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, recently brought a Rs 99 data voucher for the users. This data voucher stands out from the others, because it promises unlimited data. But like always, as is the case with Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, unlimited doesn't really mean unlimited. This is an add-on data pack, which will only work for users who already have an active service validity prepaid plan. Data vouchers from Vodafone Idea are meant for prepaid users, and is available for customers in every licensed service area (LSA).




Here are the benefits of this plan.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launched in India

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Data Voucher with Unlimited Data

Vodafone Idea Rs 99 data voucher comes with unlimited data, and this data is actually not truly unlimited. The data is capped at 20GB per day. This voucher has a validity of 2 days. So essentially, you will get 40GB of total data with the plan. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data of 20GB each day, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

Read More - OnePlus 15R Could Get Expensive March 1, 2026 Onwards

The cost is basically Rs 49.5 or Rs 50 rounded off for 20GB of data each day. This is 4G data, and users who are already on the 5G plan will not really need it. However, for 4G users, who need a lot of data for short-term use can invest and recharge with this plan. Note that this is not cheap and you can definitely go for unlimited 4G and 5G plans from Vi if you decide to recharge with this data voucher twice a month. Because then effectively you will be spending Rs 200 extra on top of your base plan, which would cost close to Rs 200 on average at least for most consumers in India.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

faraz :

Why Vi 5G nowhere in site when Mumbai was the 1st city it launched.

Telecom Spectrum Worth Rs 2.1 Lakh Crore to be Available…

Sahil Shah :

In the era of E-sim, this should not be an issue.

SIM Binding will Create a Painful Future for Indian Consumers

Aakash Hinduja :

Don't make sim binding with Whatsapp and other apps because people use apps on other handset and often when they…

SIM Binding will Create a Painful Future for Indian Consumers

Rohit :

This is for security and traceability. Most of the social media apps just don't provide the data when government when…

SIM Binding will Create a Painful Future for Indian Consumers

Faraz :

Yeah.. Coverage of n78 is weaker than n41. & Since Vi has lesser number of customers, they should deploy 40…

Telecom Spectrum Worth Rs 2.1 Lakh Crore to be Available…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments