Google Pixel 10: Four Ways You Can Personalise It

Google Pixel 10 series was just launched in India. Google Pixel 10 is focused on bringing a super personalised experience for the users. There are multiple Pixel phones including Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Now, Google has published a blog outlining four ways users can personalise their smarpthone experience with the Pixel 10 series.

1) Magic Cue

Magic Cue uses the Google Tensor G5 chip and Gemini Nano to proactively surface relevant information and suggest helpful actions across different apps. You can turn on and turn off magic cue any time you want. For example, it will help users in finding relevant information and suggest helpful actions across different apps.

2) Check Daily Hub

Daily Hub will be the user's personalised discover feed. It will help users with the relevant information around what's on their calendar, relevant topics to deep dive on, recommended playlist and more. This is also another place for the users where they can find Magic Cue. The Daily Hub will give users a personalised digest every morning and evening.

3) Material 3 Expressive

With Material 3 Expressive, Pixel 10 series users will be able to customise the theme to their preference. Whether it is the colours, wallpapers, font, or style, everything is customisable. There are new springy animations added as well to make the experience fun for the users.

Material 3 Expressive also includes 14 new or updated components that feature more configuration capabilities, like emphasising typography differently in different spots, switching up color schemes or changing the shape of various icon buttons.

4) Setting Up the Phone

Setting up the phone will become easier with the Pixel 10. There are a bunch of customisation option. The users can decide to get instant translations, control the information on your lock screen, identify music around you, change device sounds, and more.