Lenovo Tab P11 5G Launched in India: See Price and Specs

Lenovo, a Chinese electronics company, on Friday launched the Lenovo Tab P11 5G, its first high-end 5G tablet, as part of an expansion of its tablet lineup in India. Lenovo India's Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Sumati Sahgal, stated that the company anticipates 5G to be a widely acknowledged reality among consumers by 2023. The business is also eager to present its first Android tablet with specialised 5G connectivity, which is well-suited for the hybrid lifestyle of customers leaning toward true mobile freedom with more adaptable devices for streaming videos, creating digital content, and working or studying on the go.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G Specifications and Features

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G has an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2K (2000x1200 pixels) and reasonably thick bezels. The maximum refresh rate for the IPS display is 60Hz; however, Dolby Vision content is also supported. The Google-designed operating system for tablets and foldable devices, Android 12, will likely be installed on the Lenovo Tab P11 5G once it is released. Additionally, the Lenovo Tab P11 5G is compatible with Lenovo-branded extras like the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus and keyboard. Notably, each accessory is offered individually.

In terms of camera specifications, the front panel holds an 8MP sensor with a ToF (time of flight) sensor, while the rear camera module has a 13MP sensor with autofocus. The latter enables 3D imaging and gesture detection by measuring the separation between the subject and the camera.

A 7700mAh battery unit that supports 20W charging powers the tablet. The speaker system is provided by JBL, and the tablet also supports Dolby Atmos. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 are other important features. According to Lenovo, the Tab P11 5G can stream videos continuously for up to 12 hours.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G Price in India

Two storage options are available for the Lenovo Tab P11 5G, with the standard 128GB storage starting at Rs 29,999 in India. Customers may purchase the tablet through Amazon and the official Lenovo Store for Rs 34,999 for the top 256GB storage option, according to an announcement from Lenovo. For the Lenovo Tab P11 5G, Lenovo India has not yet updated their webpage.

The starting price for Lenovo's own Pad 11 Plus is Rs 24,999, while the starting price for the more expensive Tab 11 Pro is Rs 35,999. As previously reported, neither of the older Lenovo tablets supports 5G.