TAWAL Unveils New Technology for Private 5G Networks With MOBiSENSE



Saudi Arabia's integrated IT infrastructure provider, TAWAL, has unveiled a new technical system developed locally for private 5G networks. The AI-native mobility analytics solution has been showcased in collaboration with MOBiSENSE at the recently concluded LEAP 2024 in Riyadh. According to TAWAL, the new technology was developed at KAUST labs with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Communications, Space and Technology Commission.

Key Features and Benefits

The system is compatible with Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) standards and provides native support for artificial intelligence (AI) to meet the growing needs of the Industry 4.0 Revolution and cognitive cities, the company said.

Additionally, the system was designed with flexibility and enables AI applications and basic network functions to work within cloud platforms or local servers.

TAWAL said: "This new, groundbreaking solution comes as a result of our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KAUST. In keeping with our agreement and our joint efforts to achieve the objectives of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the system will accelerate the digital transformation of Saudi business and society. It will play a key role in helping us and future generations to resolve pressing and persistent challenges."

The company claims that the solution is one of the first systems in the world to operate within the N71 band of the 600 MHz frequency spectrum. This band supports cost reduction by providing the best radio propagation conditions.

Accelerating Product Commercialisation

During LEAP 2024, MOBiSENSE was awarded a grant by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), which will accelerate product development plans towards full commercialisation.

The introduction of this new technology for private 5G networks builds on TAWAL's previous collaborations with KAUST. Reportedly, TAWAL signed an MoU with KAUST on the sidelines of LEAP 2023 to enable communications infrastructures and support research and innovation in emerging technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), advanced computing, and post-5G communication technologies.