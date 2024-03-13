Must-Watch OTT Releases Available on Amazon Prime Video in March 2024

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Check out these highly anticipated releases for March 2024, which promise to be an exciting month for Amazon Prime Video customers.

Highlights

  • Intriguing cliffhangers in Invincible Season 2 Part 2.
  • Gripping portrayal of India's fight for independence in Ae Watan Mere Watan.
  • Adrenaline-pumping action in Road House.

Must-Watch OTT Releases Available on Amazon Prime Video in March 2024
Prime Video customers on Amazon can anticipate a plethora of exciting new releases on the site in March 2024. Whether you're looking for action, drama, humor, or suspense, there's plenty of compelling entertainment to watch from the comfort of your own home. Take a peek at some of the top Amazon Prime Video releases set for March 2024 that you should add to your watchlist.

Ricky Stanicky - March 7, 2024

The first major OTT release to add to your watchlist is 'Ricky Stanicky', an American comedy film starring Zac Efron, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis, and William H Macy. The story follows a trio of lifelong friends whose malicious prank takes an unexpected turn. In a moment of desperation, they adopt the fake persona of Ricky Stanicky to get themselves out of trouble. Two decades later, they continue to utilize this nonexistent figure as an easy explanation for their juvenile behavior.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2- March 14, 2024

Another highly anticipated release is the popular animated series 'Invincible Season 2', which consists of eight episodes, the last four of which will be released in March 2024. Season 2 of 'Invincible' ended with a slew of cliffhangers, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The official trailer for Part 2 teases even more intense things to come. The renowned superhero book Invincible revolves around Mark Grayson, Omni-Man's son who was previously considered Earth's guardian but is now revealed to be its conqueror.

Ae Watan Mere Watan - March 21, 2024

'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a gripping story of an underground radio station that became a catalyst in India's struggle for independence. Inspired by the valiant efforts of Usha Mehta, a true patriot, the film pays tribute to the innumerable unsung heroes whose unshakable dedication and sacrifices were critical in India's war for independence. Sara Ali Khan stars in the lead role, and Karan Johar produces the film.

Road House - March 21, 2024

Doug Liman directs the American action film 'Road House'. It is a reimagining of the cult classic 1989 action film. According to the IMDb narrative, "Ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all that it seems." Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Conor McGregor, J D Pardo, Arturo Castro, and Billy Magnussen play the leading characters in the film.

Hope On The Street - March 28, 2024

BTS's J-Hope is preparing to release his documentary series 'Hope on the Street'. According to a press release, the album explores J-Hope's journey as a street dancer and his progress in the music industry. The documentary series takes viewers on an enlightening journey through his artistic development, weaving together themes of dance and music.

So mark your calendars and get ready to binge-watch these must-watch titles from the comfort of your own home.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

