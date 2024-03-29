NTT Breaks Ground on 12 MW Data Center in Bangkok

Reported by Srikapardhi

Commercial operations set to commence in the second half of 2025.

Highlights

  • Tier 3-designated facility with 12MW IT capacity.
  • Located adjacent to Bangkok 2 Data Center in Amata City Chonburi.
  • Positioned to cater to Hyperscaler and Enterprise requirements.

NTT Global Data Centers has recently announced the commencement of construction for the Bangkok 3 Data Center in Thailand. This upcoming facility, designed to meet tier 3 standards, is set to offer an IT capacity of 12 MW. Commercial operations are slated to begin in the second half of 2025, and the facility aims to cater to Hyperscaler and Enterprise requirements.

Also Read: Princeton Digital Group Completes Phase One of 96 MW Tokyo Campus




NTT Bangkok 3 Data Center

"We are thrilled to announce the start of construction on our Bangkok 3 Data Center. The data center will be a state-of-the-art, tier 3-designated facility with 12MW of IT capacity," NTT Global Data Centers announced on LinkedIn this week.

"Commercial operations are planned for the 2nd half of 2025, and the facility’s infrastructure will respond effectively and efficiently to Hyperscaler and Enterprise requirements around Big Tech and AI capabilities," NTT GDC added.

Location and Accessibility

Originally announced in March 2023, NTT at that time said it is investing USD 90 million through NTT Global Data Centers for the development of Bangkok 3 Data Center (BKK3) in Thailand.

Also Read: NTT to Build Its First Data Center Campus in Paris

The 4,000 sqm facility is set to be located adjacent to Bangkok 2 Data Center (BKK2) in Amata City Chonburi industrial estate, a 50-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

